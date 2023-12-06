Press Releases

12/06/2023

Attorney General Tong Elected Vice President of National Association of Attorneys General

(Hartford, CT) – In a unanimous vote this week by fellow attorneys general, Attorney General William Tong was elected Vice President of the National Association of Attorneys General. Attorney General Tong will serve as part of a bipartisan four-person leadership team. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, will become President on January 1. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, a Republican, will become President-elect. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is past-President.

“I am deeply honored by this support from attorneys general across the country and across the aisle. Whether it is taking on the addiction industry, big tech and the social media giants, or safeguarding consumer privacy and stopping robocall scams and harassment, attorneys general are a strong bipartisan front protecting American families. At a time where partisan divisions have eroded the ability of government to function across so many levels, I take very seriously my leadership role in this diverse community,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong’s election as Vice President of NAAG reflects his national leadership on some of the biggest multistate cases and investigations in our country. This role ensures that Connecticut will continue to lead in shaping the strategy and outcome of major multistate legal actions, including efforts to hold the addiction industry accountable for the opioid crisis, restoring fair competition in the generic drug industry, challenging big tech dominance, ensuring corporations safeguard and respect our personal information, and holding social media giants accountable for harms to youth.

Attorney General Tong has previously served as Eastern Region Chair and Finance Chair of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov