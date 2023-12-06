EU-funded civil society fellowships 2024 for Eastern Partner countries: apply by 27 December

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility has announced a new call for applications for its EU-funded fellowship programme.

Fellowships will support civil society activists or civically-minded women and men from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine who demonstrate a deep commitment to leading positive social change in their communities and who contribute to reforms in the EaP countries.

For the 2024 Fellowship cohort, the annual themes are support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and improvement of CSO accountability and link to constituencies.

The selected candidates will be provided with tailored training and coaching, €5,000 to implement activities, and networking opportunities. You will also be allowed to become part of the EaP Civil Society Facility’s Fellowship alumni network.

Under this Call, there are two types of fellowship: Community Engagement Fellowships and Civic Digital Fellowships (specially designed for IT experts such as software engineers, data scientists, designers who use technology to benefit the community).

The call is open to all citizens from the Eastern Partnership countries, over the age of 18, with good English language skills.

The deadline for applications is 27 December.

