COP28:  EIB and German government provide €20 million grant to support Ukraine’s energy transition

The European Investment Bank (EIB), Germany, and Ukraine have announced a €20 million grant for the Renewable Energy Solution (RES) Programme to boost the energy independence of Ukrainian municipalities.

Announced at COP28 on 5 December, the grant is being provided by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) to EIB Global’s IKI Fund, which was set up in partnership with the German government to foster green investments.

The RES Programme is designed to improve the energy autonomy of critical public buildings and to ensure operational continuity even during power cuts caused by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. It will introduce renewable energy components in public buildings like schools, hospitals and kindergartens: solar energy systems, biomass energy solutions, and geothermal heat pumps. Battery storage will also be installed in order to increase the resilience of the buildings in locations where the grid is vulnerable.

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH will provide the technical assistance and advisory services needed for the successful deployment of the programme.

“In our role as the EU climate bank, we see the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme as an important step for the reconstruction of Ukraine,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said.

