Ukraine: EUAM and the Netherlands launch project to support stabilisation of liberated territories and accountability for war crimes

On 5 December, the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine and the Dutch government launched a project aiming at supporting Ukrainian’s Civilian Security Sector Agencies to stabilise and restore government, safety, security, and social cohesion in the liberated territories in Ukraine.

The EUAM Ukraine will facilitate the implementation of this €8 million project.

Signing the agreement, EUAM Head Rolf Holmboe noted the significance of the project in bringing Ukraine one step closer to getting justice for the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies take on a host of new tasks once they arrive in the liberated areas,” said a press release by the EUAM. “They have to build mine awareness among civilians, not least with children. They must engage in community policing to resolve disputes and de-escalate possible tensions. And not least, they must act quickly to investigate possible war crimes, before crime scenes become contaminated, or victims and witnesses disperse.”

At the same time, law enforcement agencies lack almost everything when they arrive in the liberated areas. “The Russian Armed Forces will usually have destroyed or looted almost all their infrastructure and equipment,” EUAM added.

