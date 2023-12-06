Third edition of Business Barometer highlights positive trend in Moldova

On 5 December, the third edition of the Business Barometer of the Republic of Moldova, assessing the business climate and investment potential in the country, was published.

The Business Barometer of the Republic of Moldova is a platform that systematizes responses from 400 economic agents from the right bank of the Nistru River and 60 companies from the left bank of the river surveyed. This tool, accessible to authorities, potential investors, and the general public, was developed with the financial support of the European Union through the Confidence Building Programme, implemented by UNDP.

Both large and small companies have responded to questions regarding turnover, investments, profit, increase or decrease in the number of employees, assessment of dialogue with authorities, and overall perception of the country’s economic situation.

This year’s barometer highlighted a positive trend compared to previous waves of research. Issues related to the war in Ukraine, which severely affected 44% of respondents in December 2022, now impact only 24%, marking the most significant improvement recorded.

Compared to previous studies, more companies foresee an increase in turnover, although currently, there are slightly more companies expecting decreases then increases.

Also, more companies expect profits than losses. However, the situation in the Transnistrian region differs, with a profit index of -32.2, while in other regions it ranges from +5.8 in Chișinău to +16.2 in the North. Increases in profits are anticipated, especially by small companies (+21.1), those with local capital (+11.6), in trade (+9.5), construction (+6.9), industry (+10.8), and services (+14.6). In agriculture, profits are expected from a larger number of companies (+4.7).

Regarding investments, companies on the left bank have a positive sentiment (+25), contributing to a total index of -4.

The main obstacle faced by business remains the increase in production prices, mentioned by 70% of respondents. It means that high prices continue to be a major impediment to business development in Moldova.

