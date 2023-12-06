EU and UNDP launch Community of Public Sector Innovation Practitioners in Armenia

On 5 December, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia, through its SDG Innovation Lab and the EU-funded Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) facility, hosted the second Public Sector Innovation Forum in Yerevan.

This event marked the launch of the Community of Public Sector Innovation Practitioners, which aims to trigger transformational change in the thinking and practice of state and municipal employees.

This community will bring together expertise from the public sector, academia and civil society. It will share best practices and offer pilot projects, trainings, tools and events. This will contribute to informed decision making and problem solving for public organisations.

The event was attended by representatives of the Government of Armenia, the donor community, various UN institutions, public and private sectors, academia, civil society organisations, and public sector innovators.

“As we move forward with our partnership we should work together to build the capacities needed to implement our joint agenda, including when it comes to strengthening the rule of law and the digital and green transformation in the service of Armenian citizens,” Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, said.

Find out more

Press release

Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG)