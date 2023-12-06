Submit Release
EU4Environment looking for consultancy company in forest and natural resource management sectors in EaP countries

EU4Environment is seeking a consultancy firm or consortium to provide analytical and advisory support to national counterparts in EaP countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine).

The consultancy will focus on identifying investment opportunities in forest and natural resource management sectors, promoting knowledge sharing, and regional collaboration. Tasks include baseline assessment of forest and ecosystem values, advisory support for investment opportunities, country-specific ecosystem analysis, and knowledge exchange.

The ideal candidate will have expertise in biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services assessment, and strategic financial planning.

The deadline for applications is 21 December.

