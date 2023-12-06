New Streaming Data Platform Analyst Report Names Hazelcast a Strong Performer and ‘Foretells the Future of Streaming…’

Hazelcast’s unified real-time data platform is recognized for strengths in data enrichment, low latency, and throughput

Palo Alto, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, the company that enables instant action on streaming data, today was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Data Streaming Platforms, Q4 2023 . As described in The Forrester Wave, Hazelcast offers “a breath of fresh air in the streaming data platform market…,” and “foretells the future of streaming….”

Published by the global analyst firm, Forrester Research, the Wave report evaluates 14 vendors across multiple areas of criteria. Hazelcast received the highest score possible in six criteria, including:

Vision

Innovation

Roadmap

Enrichment

Throughput

Latency

At the center of many application modernization projects is a need for instant, automated action on real-time data to grow revenue, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate risks. As the Forrester report states, “streaming data is the pulse of an enterprise,” and Hazelcast views stream processing as a critical component of real-time application architectures. Many Global 2000 customers trust Hazelcast and its platform to act instantly on streaming data for real-time use cases, including tailored offers at the point of sale, fraud detection, payment processing, order tracking, and more.

“Hazelcast is an ideal fit for enterprises that need to build real-time applications that must be tightly integrated with systems of record because of their transactional capabilities,” wrote Mike Gualtieri, VP, principal analyst at Forrester Research.

“As a former technology buyer, I frequently consulted The Forrester Wave to discover the industry’s cutting-edge technology providers that I should consider for strategic, mission-critical projects. Now, as the head of product strategy at Hazelcast, the team and I are immensely proud of our position in the streaming data platform report,” said Adrian Soars, CTO at Hazelcast. “Furthermore, I’m excited to level up our strategy so we continue to gain ground as the most innovative and valuable technology in this market.”

Per The Forrester Wave , Hazelcast is unlike other streaming data platforms in that its “strategic innovation lies in also providing an extremely low-latency transactional platform. Creating durable transactions in the same platform as streaming analytics and processing enables enterprises to take instant actions on streaming data without leaving the platform. The result: the lowest possible latency. Hazelcast has done yeoman’s work in bringing these capabilities together in one platform.”

By the numbers: The Forrester Wave Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023:

21: The total number of criteria relevant to streaming data products and used to evaluate vendors across three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

14: The number of vendors evaluated in the Streaming Data Platforms report.

6: The number of criteria in which Hazelcast received the highest score possible.

5: The highest score possible in the report. Hazelcast earned a “5” in the throughput, roadmap, latency, enrichment, vision, and innovation criteria.

Hazelcast Platform is a unified real-time data platform that enables companies to act instantly on streaming data. It combines high-performance stream processing capabilities with a built-in fast data store for businesses to easily enrich streaming data with historical context to continuously uncover hidden actionable insights. This unified architecture reduces the number of moving parts in your infrastructure and removes much of the complexity of developing and deploying sophisticated business-critical applications.

About Hazelcast

The world’s leading companies trust Hazelcast and its unified real-time data platform to take instant action on streaming data. With a stream processing engine and fast data store integrated into a single solution, businesses can simplify real-time architectures for next-gen applications and AI/ML deployments to drive new revenue, mitigate risk, and operate efficiently – at a low TCO.

Hazelcast is named in the Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing and a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms. To join our community of CXOs, architects, and developers at brands such as HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Volvo, New York Life, Domino’s, and others, visit hazelcast.com.

Matt Wolpin Hazelcast, Inc. 650-487-0179 matt.wolpin@hazelcast.com