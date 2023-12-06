New Spiritual Memoir Invites Readers On A Deeply Personal Journey of Self Rediscovery And Freedom From Debilitating Postpartum Depression

Just Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the NHS, over 1 in 10 women who give birth are affected with postpartum depression. Despite its commonality, it remains a crippling mental health issue for many mothers.

Shirley Motorca understands firsthand the exhausting, paralyzing role that postpartum depression can play. She invites readers on an intimate journey in her newest book, Don't Ever Let Go: Finding Freedom in Christ Amidst the Trials of Postpartum Depression, that takes readers from the lowest point of her postpartum depression to the freedom found in her identity in Christ.

Motorca takes special care in chronicling the darkness that tried to consume her, the divine intervention that saved her life, and the clear fact she knows to be true: there’s no crevice in your life too far removed or shadowed that the light of God cannot reach.

Written to inspire hope for women — especially first-time moms — Don’t Ever Let Go is a sound book to buy for the new, faithful, or struggling mom in your life. Motorca hopes her book provides faith-filled guidance, supports struggling moms, and communicates that you are never walking alone.

About the Author:

Shirley Motorca, born in Indonesia and raised in Ormond Beach, Florida, is a former court reporter turned inspirational author. Married to fashion designer Daniel Motorca, they have two boys and reside in Jacksonville, Florida. Shirley's love for family, reading, and her personal encounter with God through postpartum depression is beautifully chronicled in her spiritual memoir, Don’t Ever Let Go.

