DEQ Directs Chemours to Expand Well Testing in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and Pender Counties

At DEQ's direction, Chemours is expanding sampling for PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and Pender counties. More than 14,100 additional residences may now qualify for sampling.

This expansion comes after DEQ staff completed extensive review of results to date, floodplain mapping and Chemours’ 2022 updated interim sampling and drinking water plan . The expanded sampling footprint in the four-county region now includes:

A floodplain buffer that includes the Intracoastal Waterway and significant portions of tributaries of the Cape Fear River. Wells within a ¼-mile of this new buffer will qualify for testing.

Updated buffers around all detects to include ¼-mile around the parcel, not the well. This ensures neighbors within a ¼ mile of a property with well contamination will be tested.

An updated public water supply layer with accurate information for all counties. Wells within ¼ miles of public water lines are eligible for sampling.

Additional requirements for biosolid land application sites.

Residents interested in having their wells samples should call Chemours at (910) 678-1100 or complete Chemours' online form. If prompted to leave a message, residents should leave their full contact information and address to ensure their call is recorded. The return call may come from Parsons Environmental, the authorized third-party contractor conducting the well sampling for Chemours. The private well must be the primary source of drinking water for the residence to qualify for testing.

Residents who have previously requested sampling and are newly eligible will be contacted soon to arrange sampling.

Additional information about well sampling for residents in the four county area is available online.