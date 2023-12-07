Right Mailers Brand Gains Registered Trademark, Cements its Role in the Ecommerce Landscape
Right Mailers helps businesses optimize their packaging choices and stand the best chance of a successful First Delivery to their customers.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Mailers, a patent-pending ecommerce packaging evaluation and optimization system, is now a registered trademark, cementing the brand’s role as a trusted pillar in the highly competitive ecommerce landscape.
Right Mailers is an innovative packaging system that provides companies with a simple yet highly effective way to choose the right box or envelope size for their shipments. It identifies whether types and sizes of packaging can fit in the most-used delivery receptacles, such as community mailboxes or parcel lockers.
If a packaging type and size is Right Mailers certified to fit in a certain receptacle, sellers and customers alike can trust that their shipment has a greater chance of First Delivery—the act of being successfully delivered on the first attempt.
In today’s online world, a majority of shipments have become contactless. Delivery companies and postal services attempt to drop packages in mailboxes for speed and convenience If they’re unable to fit, the services either attempt delivery again, drop it at a pickup depot, or simply leave it on a customer’s doorstep, exposing it to porch pirates.
This can be frustrating for customers, especially those who live in apartment buildings with communal mail rooms, or neighborhoods with high traffic. By using Right Mailers, a seller can solve this problem before it occurs, choosing packaging that fits in lobby boxes, community mailboxes, parcel lockers, and other common delivery receptacles.
The Right Mailers brand makes use of a striking, distinctive logo. It features geometric shapes and a contemporary look to convey that packaging is a varied and essential part of the selling and shipping processes—and that it doesn’t have to cause you stress. By earning its registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Right Mailers is once again proving its commitment to helping promote smart packaging decisions and the usefulness of First Delivery.
Significantly increasing the chances of successful, secure deliveries to customers on the first delivery attempt provides a myriad of benefits: greater customer satisfaction, lower shipping costs, reduced hassle, contactless delivery, and much more. Plus, in today’s rightfully eco-focused world, Right Mailers optimized packaging works to reduce the environmental impact of the shipping process—including fewer delivery trips and less gas consumed.
As part of the easy-to-use system, sellers and shippers choose mailer envelopes or corrugated boxes that can fit both the product and the chosen mailbox or receptacle. The system features color-coded iconography to easily find and identify a shipment’s mailbox options. Sellers can even purchase and use labels designed to inform delivery services and recipients of the ideal receptacle.
As part of its online presence, Right Mailers is prominently featured on The Packaging Company’s (TPC) website. An award-winning online retailer of stock and custom packaging, TPC uses the Right Mailers system to highlight which packaging products are Right Mailers certified and which delivery receptacles they’re ideal for. Crownhill Packaging, one of North America’s largest full-service packaging providers, also features the Right Mailers calculator on its website, helping customers determine if their existing packaging size is ideal for specific delivery receptacles.
By aiming to streamline the packaging and delivery processes, Right Mailers has positioned itself as an innovative, insightful, and important part of the ecommerce landscape.
