North Cyprus Aviation Sector Leaders and Specialists to Meet at EMU

The International Civil Aviation Day Panel will be hosted by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism on 7 December 2023. The panel holds significant importance within the context of Northern Cyprus being an important tourism destination and the potential for its further growth in the future. Additionally, the panel will comprehensively address the increasing demand for human resources in the aviation sector and the career opportunities available in this field.

Leaders of the Sector to Meet with EMU Faculty of Tourism Students

The rapidly evolving nature of the aviation sector, particularly when combined with North Cyprus' tourism potential, offers significant opportunities for students and participants. During the panel, prominent figures in the sector will provide information to participants about career opportunities in aviation, educational requirements, and current developments in the industry. This opportunity will not only equip students with theoretical knowledge but also with practical insights to help them embark on a successful career in the sector.

Among the panelists will be prominent figures in the sector such as Mustafa Sofi, Director of the Civil Aviation Department of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC); Pınar Ayvaz Arıkan, Director of Turkish Airlines in Northern Cyprus; Zeki Ziya, Representative of Pegasus Airlines and Director of Cyprus XP Travel; and Captain Pilot D. Çağrı Er from Pegasus Airlines.

What is International Civil Aviation Day?

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), established on 7 December, 1944, stands out as an organization with 191 member countries within the United Nations system. Therefore, 7 December of each year is celebrated as the "International Civil Aviation Day." ICAO is responsible for establishing common rules to ensure the safe, orderly, and economical development of international civil aviation. To date, the number of rules established has exceeded 10,000.

The Aim is to Contribute to Students' Career Planning

The panel aims to emphasize the Northern Cyprus's tourism potential and the increasing air transportation activities within this context. Dean of the EMU Faculty of Tourism, Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, highlighted their goal of contributing to aviation activities in the region based on this significant reality. Prof. Dr. Öztüren highlighted their aim to bring together leading experts in the industry, particularly for students studying Civil Aviation Cabin Services, as well as other students in tourism and gastronomy programs, to contribute to their career planning.

Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren stated that the efforts of the EMU Faculty of Tourism in aviation studies are progressing each day and they will continue collaboration with other institutions and organizations to support activities in this field. Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren emphasized that the panel will not only provide current information to students about the industry but also serve as a platform to train future aviation professionals. Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren also added that this event aims to provide students with industry-specific knowledge as well as the right guidance to those considering a career in aviation.