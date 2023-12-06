Brazil CMO/CDMO Business to Reach US$ 907.67 Million by 2033 as Demand for Regional Pharmaceutical Production Expands | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the growth of the CMO and CDMO sectors. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, recognizing the benefits of cost efficiency, adaptability, and access to specialized expertise, have increasingly turned to outsourcing for their production and development services.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brazil CMO/CDMO business industry is projected to increase US$ 697.93 million in 2023. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The business is set to attain a valuation of around US$ 907.67 million by 2033.



The contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) space in Brazil is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses. Brazil, one of the leading pharmaceutical ecosystems in Latin America, offers significant opportunities and challenges for CMOs and CDMOs.

The pharmaceutical sector in Brazil has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased healthcare access, and a growing middle class. This growth has translated into a rising demand for pharmaceutical products and manufacturing services, making Brazil an attractive destination for CMOs and CDMOs.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) enforces strict regulatory standards for pharmaceutical manufacturing. CMOs and CDMOs that can navigate and assist clients in meeting these regulatory requirements gain a competitive advantage in the business.

To operate effectively in Brazil, pharmaceutical companies are often required to have a local manufacturing presence. This has led to collaborations and partnerships with local CMOs and CDMOs, both domestic and international.

Brazil's pharmaceutical landscape is increasingly focusing on biotechnology, including the development of biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies. CMOs and CDMOs with expertise in biomanufacturing are well-positioned to cater to this growing segment.

Key Takeaways from the Brazil CMO/CDMO Business Study:

By service, the stand-alone service segment is expected to hold a share of 46.2% and surge at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2033.

and surge at a CAGR of by 2033. By product, the API substrate segment is anticipated to showcase a lucrative CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. By expression system, the mammalian segment will likely exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% in the estimated period.

in the estimated period. By company size, the mid-sized companies segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 2.3% in the evaluation period.

in the evaluation period. By the scale of operation, the commercial segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Southeast Brazil is considered to be the leading region with a value share of 68.6% at the end of the forecast period.

“With rising drug development complexity, specializing in specific therapeutic areas, and high-quality manufacturing, the Brazil CMO/CDMO business is expected to witness an advancement over the forecast period,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Brazil CMO/CDMO Business Report Scope:

Attribute Details Brazil CMO-CDMO Revenue (2022) US$ 679.10 million Projected Brazil CMO-CDMO Revenue (2033) US$ 907.67 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 2.7% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Business Analysis Value (US$ million) Key Regions Covered North Brazil, Northeast Brazil, Central-west Brazil, Southeast Brazil, and South Brazil Key Segments Covered Services

Product

Expression System

Company Size

Scale of Operation

Region Key Companies Profiled Lonza AG

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Catalent Inc.

Fagron

Eurofarma

Pfizer CentreOne

Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

NUVISAN

Societal CDMO

Bio-Manguinhos

Biotimize

Pierre Fabre group

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.





Competitive Landscape:

Expansion and acquisition among leading companies or brands is the key strategy of manufacturers of the ecosystem, such as Catalent and Fragon, among others. They aim to enhance their presence in the business and compete with other firms during the forecast period. Following are a few examples of the latest developments:

In February 2022, Pharma Nobis, LLC completed its acquisition of Fagron’s contract manufacturing business and manufacturing facility.

Pharma Nobis, LLC completed its acquisition of Fagron’s contract manufacturing business and manufacturing facility. In August 2022, Catalent made an announcement regarding its acquisition of Metrics Contract Services. Metrics Contract Services is a specialized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) known for its 333,000-square-foot facility located in Greenville.

Brazil CMO/CDMO Industry Outlook by Category:

By Services:

Stand-alone Services Cell Line Development Development and Bio Manufacturing Analytical Services Fill Finish Packaging Clinical Supply Services

Integrated Development

Scale-up and Tech Transfer

Technology and Innovation

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Regulatory Assistance

By Product:

API Substrate

Large Molecule Monoclonal Antibodies Antibody Fragments Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins Viral Vector Cell and Gene Therapy Vaccine Peptides Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Small Molecule



By Expression System:

Mammalian

Microbial Bacteria Yeast



By Company Size:

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Very Large

By Scale of Operation:

Preclinical

Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III

Commercial

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

