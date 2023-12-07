$32k tax credits available for self-employed Americans affected by COVID-19

Around 46 million self-employed Americans may be eligible to claim up to $32,220 in tax credit refunds from the IRS due to COVID-19.

LONDON, UK, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ### What is the Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC)?Commonly known as the Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC), and an often-overlooked opportunity, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) introduced a specialized tax credit designed to provide support to self-employed individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.While the SETC is not new, countless Americans remain uninformed of its existence, potentially missing their rightful claims. Time is of the essence, with only a limited period left to seize this opportunity.Americans wishing to determine their eligibility can do so in less than 5 minutes with a free tool created by Gig Workers Solutions: https://gigworksolutions.com/p/calculate ### How much covid tax relief can you claim?Eligible individuals can claim up to a total of $32,220 in tax credits for the combined years 2020/2021.### Who qualifies for the SETC?Almost anyone with schedule C income qualifies.If you were self-employed in 2020 and/or 2021, you could potentially qualify for the SETC. This includes sole proprietors who run businesses with employees, 1099 subcontractors, and single-member LLCs. However, it must be highlighted that Sub S or True S Corps/C Corps remain exempt from this provision.### What constitutes COVID impact?Anyone who experienced COVID-related disruptions to their business or ability to work could qualify for this credit. This includes:- Illness- Symptoms- Quarantine- Testing- Caregiving responsibilities- Being forced to stay at home due to the closure of your child's school or daycare### How to claim the Self-Employment Tax Credit?Previously, people needed to get in touch with a personal CPA to help them claim.However, some companies have now made the claim process incredibly easy and accessible online.One such company, Gig Worker Solutions , is at the forefront of championing gig worker rights and wellbeing. They have partnered with Anchor Accounting Services to bring a seamless online submission experience for the SETC application.Speaking about their mission, Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions, states: “Our core aim is to fortify and uplift the gig worker community. Through our partnership with Anchor Accounting Services and by amplifying the SETC, we intend to bridge gaps, ensuring gig workers recognize and capitalize on the benefits that they rightfully deserve.”### DeadlineThe deadline for claiming the SETC is April 15th 2024, after which it’s no longer possible to amend your 2020 tax returns, and no longer possible to claim the full credit amount.People are encouraged to file their claims before this April 2024 deadline if they wish to claim their full credit amount.Those wishing to do so can start by determining their own eligibility, the quickest way being through Gig Workers’ free online claims tool: https://gigworksolutions.com/p/calculate ### About SETCInsight.org SETCInsight.org is a mission to help raise awareness about the Self-Employment Tax Credit. Around 46 million Americans are eligible to claim the SETC. The deadline for claiming the full credit amount is April 15, 2024.