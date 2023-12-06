Eternity Biotech: Yale Spin-out Unveils Advancement in Life Extension Technology
GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eternity Biotech, a spin-out from Yale University's research laboratories, today announced developments in human longevity through the unveiling of a new life extension technology. Guided by scientific rigor and technological innovation, the company introduces a new approach to anti-aging.
Eternity Biotech's advancement lies in the intricate modulation of the bmk-1 and pch-2 genes, initially recognized for their role in cell division. Through meticulous genetic manipulation in C. elegans, a 25% extension in lifespan and enhanced stress response has been unveiled. This effect is mediated by proteins such as hsp-16, intricately involved in cellular stress resistance and apoptosis inhibition.
The over-expression of human analogs of pch-2 and bmk-1 in cultured fibroblasts demonstrates a transferable resilience mechanism. This novel methodology enhances cellular resistance against radiation and oxidative stress, revealing a potential paradigm shift in anti-aging strategies.
Joseph Hernandez, Founder and Chairman of Eternity Biotech, remarked: "At Eternity Biotech, we embark on a journey to redefine the limits of aging and pave the way for an era where a longer, healthier life is not just a hope but a tangible reality. Our commitment to scientific excellence drives us to push the boundaries of what is deemed possible, unlocking new frontiers in the pursuit of human life extension."
About Eternity Biotech:
Eternity Biotech is the culmination of relentless pursuit and unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery. Emerging from the esteemed research laboratories of Yale University, our company stands at the forefront of a profound hope—the hope of life extension. Grounded in the belief that human experience can transcend its traditional boundaries, Eternity Biotech envisions a world where aging is not an inevitability, but a challenge met with advanced technology and solutions.
For more information about Eternity Bio, Inc., please visit www.eternitybio.com
References:
PCH-2 regulates Caenorhabditis elegans lifespan
Bmk-1 regulates lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans by activating hsp-16
