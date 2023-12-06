Actelis Receives Order For Networking Of Traffic Management and Safety IoT Applications In The City of Everett, Washington

City To Deploy Actelis’ Multi-Gig Hybrid Fiber-Copper Networking Solution

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received and has delivered a new order for multi-gigabit hybrid fiber-copper networking devices to help support the City of Everett’s growing intelligent traffic management network. Actelis continues its success with trusted ITS channel partner, Western Systems, who works with the city’s traffic engineering department on traffic device deployments.



Everett, the seventh largest city in Washington State, has an ambitious Transportation Modernization Program covering a host of planned improvements, many of which focus on transportation safety and smart traffic enhancements. Actelis’ integrated hybrid fiber-copper networking platform helps Everett and cities around the world to advance their traffic management and safety initiatives by enabling and extending secure, fiber-grade connectivity at traffic intersections with deployment in just hours. Cameras, sensors, traffic controllers and more can be connected immediately utilizing the new fiber or the existing legacy copper wiring in the traffic cabinet, and enjoying fiber-grade connectivity for either option.

Actelis’ ML684D, a part of the company’s MetaLight product family, are weather hardened, multi-gigabit network switches that transport critical traffic related information to the city traffic operations center. A cyber-hardened solution featuring 256-bit MACsec encryption, the ML684D is the perfect choice for cities looking for a secure, fast, and cost-effective way to connect blended networks of fiber and copper. The device delivers the flexibility that cities are looking for by providing the functionality of a fiber switch, a copper switch, a Power over Ethernet switch, and a Serial to IP converter in one compact form factor.

The MetaLight products are integrated into Actelis’ encrypted Element Management Software (EMS) providing cities with the ability to automatically configure and quickly deploy Actelis’ advanced networking building blocks throughout their network. Actelis’ EMS also provides cities with an easy way to monitor Actelis, as well as 3rd party, network elements to ensure high uptime of the system.

“We are very appreciative of the City of Everett’s and Western Systems’ confidence in our solutions,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We look forward to working with their teams to provide the tools needed to effectively manage traffic around the city while achieving all safety goals.”

This project is another great example of Actelis’ partnership with Western Systems, a leader in the traffic industry since 2001. Western Systems has deployed Actelis solutions in many cities in the United States including Eugene (Oregon), San Jose (California), and Tacoma (Washington). Their team provides everything a city needs to run its intersections, including custom traffic cabinets, advanced transportation management systems, controllers, detection, communications, signals & hardware, cameras and more.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Sean Renn

Global VP Marketing & Communications

srenn@actelis.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com