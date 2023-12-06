Hanmi Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of Its New Dublin, CA Branch with Local Community

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced it hosted a community grand opening event on Tuesday, December 5th, to commemorate its new branch in Dublin, CA. Melissa Hernandez, Mayor of Dublin, local leaders from the Korean American community, and clients of the bank joined the celebration.



The 3,070 square foot branch is in the East Bay, located at 7912 Dublin Blvd, Dublin. The new branch replaces the San Francisco branch.

“Dublin sits at the center of the Tri-Valley area and is among the fastest growing cities in California with a large multi-ethnic population. With this new branch, we are ensuring Hanmi has a brick-and-mortar presence to serve this dynamic and growing area of the East Bay,” said Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer at Hanmi Bank.

Nari Choi has been promoted to branch manager and leads the Dublin branch. Choi began her banking career in 2006 and joined Hanmi in 2015 as the service manager for the Silicon Valley branch.

“We are committed to continually enhancing our products and services to meet the evolving financial needs of Tri-Valley residents, the Korean American community, small and midsize businesses. We invite them to visit us at our new location,” added Choi.

The branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Dublin team provides customers with Hanmi Bank’s full line of product offerings — including SBA, commercial real estate, specialty lending, equipment leasing, and treasury management — with a high-level of personal service.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-five full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact

Juanita Gutierrez

Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

310-622-8235

JGutierrez@finprofiles.com

Source: Hanmi Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36b405ec-2d66-4734-9690-9a8b4959dc63