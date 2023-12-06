Riot Announces November 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 552 Bitcoin in November 2023 While Expanding Hash Rate and Miners Deployed

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and data center hosting, announces unaudited production and operations updates for November 2023.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for November 2023

Comparison (%) Metric November 2023 October 2023 November 2022 Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced 552 458 521 21% 6% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 18.4 14.8 17.4 25% 6% Bitcoin Held1 7,358 7,345 6,897 0% 7% Bitcoin Sold 540 440 450 23% 20% Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $19.6 million $12.5 million $8.1 million 57% 142% Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $36,278 $28,408 $18,009 28% 101% Deployed Hash Rate1 12.4 EH/s 11.7 EH/s2 7.7 EH/s 6% 61% Deployed Miners1 112,944 106,6742 72,428 6% 56% Power Credits3 $0.2 million5 $1.0 million5 $0.2 million -77% 1% Demand Response Credits4 $1.6 million5 $1.9 million5 $0.6 million -18% 164% 1. As of month-end. 2. Exahash per second (“EH/s”). Excludes 6,270 miners in October 2023 offline due to damage to Building G from the severe winter weather in late December 2022 in Texas. 3. Power curtailment credits. 4. Credits received from participation in ERCOT demand response programs. 5. Estimated.

“Riot continued to increase monthly Bitcoin production in November, mining 552 Bitcoin during the month, a 21% increase over October’s production,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Despite the headwinds of a nearly 9% increase in network difficulty, the ongoing return of hash rate in Building G at our Rockdale Facility and reduced curtailment activity helped drive this strong increase in our production activity.”

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

In June 2023, Riot entered into a long-term purchase agreement with MicroBT, which included an initial order of 33,280 Bitcoin miners for its Corsicana Facility. Effective December 1, 2023, Riot executed a second order under the MicroBT long-term purchase agreement for an additional 66,650 Bitcoin miners, primarily for its Corsicana Facility.

Collectively, the two purchase orders will add 26 EH/s to Riot’s self-mining capacity. Deployment of these miners is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and to be completed by the second half of 2025. Upon full deployment in 2025, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 38 EH/s.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has data center hosting operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com .

