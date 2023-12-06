Verizon launches partnership with the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce to advance digital equity in Ohio through the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announces a $100,000 award to the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) for Digital Horizons: Bridging Ohio Communities throughout the state of Ohio. The partnership is part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1 million national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world.



As a leader advocating on behalf of emerging and established businesses, the AACC helps to create new market opportunities, provides access to capital, and revitalizes African American communities. The AACC will provide exposure, access, and training on technologies to under-resourced communities in six cities, including Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo. Through in-person and virtual workshops, the program will provide participants with the digital skills and knowledge needed to improve communities’ access to education, employment, and government services.

“The Community Enhancement Award reflects Verizon’s commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusion in the communities we serve,” said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon. “We are committed to listening to and meeting communities where they are by partnering with innovative organizations, such as the African American Chamber of Commerce, to ensure communities have the digital skills and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

"Verizon is thrilled to collaborate with the African American Chamber of Commerce as they champion the economic development of Ohio’s minority-owned business community,” said Andy Brady, Verizon Great Lakes Market President, “Every day, we recognize the vital role of small and minority-owned businesses in our regional economy, and we're committed to providing the resources and support they need to thrive and grow."

This effort is part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and will build on the company’s goals of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future, providing 10 million young people with digital skills and supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to succeed in the digital economy. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

Media contact:

Andy Choi

312 502 2002

Andy.choi@verizon.com