Nexterus Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software and Tech Award

NEW FREEDOM. Pa., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces the company has been a winner of the 2023 Top Software & Tech Award, which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. The award is given by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, magazines.

“Nexterus is pleased to be named a 2023 Top Software & Tech Award winner for our transportation management system, provided by BrillDog, and the other technologies we use for network optimization, inventory management, and warehouse selection,” says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. “Our solutions help clients make better choices in the face of supply chain adversity.”

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS, and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

This award featured two main categories (Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million) and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, WMS/TMS Software, Warehouse Automation, Robotics, and Supply Chain Visibility Solutions.

Close to 58% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software, warehouse automation, and procurement/ERP software at 18% each, and robotics at just 9% of the submissions.

Fifty-eight percent of the entries came from small businesses under $50 million, and 56% of the nominations focused on new-to-market solutions, with 44% focused on an enhancement to an already existing technology.

Nexterus uses the BrillDog SCMS for transportation management. The solution gives a comprehensive view of a transportation network that tracks shipments, monitors performance, and gains real-time visibility into the movement of goods. This visibility allows clients to proactively address potential issues or delays, communicate accurate delivery information, and improve customer service.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

