Pioneer Consulting Welcomes Nathan Javier as Director of Client Solutions

Accomplished subsea operations professional and regional expert extends company footprint to Asia

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces it has expanded its Core Team by hiring a rising industry leader in subsea telecommunications, Jonathan “Nathan” Javier, as Director of Client Solutions. As a new Core Team member, Javier will be pivotal in expanding Pioneer’s global footprint and addressing the needs of Pioneer’s growing customer base.



As the company’s first employee based in Asia and with over ten years of experience, Nathan is uniquely qualified to support Pioneer’s plans for the region. Most recently, he spent four years helping build out the Asian submarine cable portfolio for Meta, working on key projects such as SJC2 and BtoBE/CAP-1. Prior to Meta, he served at Globe Telecom in various engineering roles.

“The cable industry in Asia is expanding rapidly, and we are pleased to welcome regional industry expert Nathan Javier to the team. With boots on the ground in the Philippines, Pioneer is even better positioned to engage with current and future customers in the region,” said Gavin Tully, Managing Partner at Pioneer Consulting. “Nathan brings an impressive portfolio of experience and a fresh perspective to our organization, and the subsea telecom industry stands to benefit from adding young talent.”

“I am delighted to join the company to support the growth and development of critical infrastructure for subsea telecommunication systems,” said Nathan. “I look forward to helping continue the incredible work that the Pioneer team has already done and is positioned to accomplish over the coming months.”

Nathan will work from his office in the Philippines, where he will build and strengthen regional and global partnerships through business development and relationship management.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight into the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 160+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com or follow the company at @PioneerConsults.

Media Contact

Shannon Murphy

Trevi Communications for Pioneer Consulting

shannon@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2897bb89-ba4f-40ed-9ce1-a7e95afcd151