Say Goodbye to Soggy Takeout Wings: PERDUE® Releases Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings, the First Ever Wing Made for Air Fryers, Nationwide

Salisbury, MD, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now available nationwide, PERDUE®’s new Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings, available in Roasted, Hot N’ Spicy and Lemon Pepper varieties, are the first ever at-home wings specifically formulated for air frying. Packed with rich flavor, the new offering is mess-free and allows you to prepare restaurant quality wings quickly and easily at home.

To celebrate the release, for a limited time and limited quantity, the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S. is giving wing lovers the best way to wing with The Ultimate at Home Wing Kit. Featuring everything you need to conveniently make crispy and delicious wings at home, including a brand-new air fryer, 100 limited-release kits are available for just $10*—less than the cost of an average takeout order. Say goodbye to cold, soggy takeout wings!

“When ordering takeout, many of us have experienced the disappointing bite of not-so-crispy wings. Knowing 75% of households in the U.S. have air fryers, Perdue saw an opportunity to create the first of its kind chicken wing uniquely made for the air fryer, conveniently delivering the crispiest wings in just 16-18 minutes,” says Cody Walter, senior marketing manager at Perdue Foods. “To end the takeout vs. at-home wing debate, we wanted to show wing lovers the best way to wing is at home, and with an air fryer. That’s why we’re offering 100 limited-release Ultimate at Home Wing Kits for less than the price of a standard takeout order, so you can skip takeout and enjoy crispy wings at home, anytime - whether it’s for football game days, upcoming family and friend gatherings, or a mealtime favorite.”

Beginning Monday, December 11 at 12:00pm ET, in honor of football on Monday nights, wing fans can purchase one of the 100 available limited-release Ultimate at Home Wing Kits for only $10 on https://www.perdue.com/products/air-fryer-wings (while supplies last) and receive the kit just in time for all the big games ahead*. The kit includes a package of each new wing flavor, a four-quart air fryer, a “Crispy Business” apron, one pair of tongs, a tote bag, and a coupon redeemable at participating retailers.

Like all Perdue products, Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are made from chicken raised without antibiotics, hormones or steroids**, fed an all-vegetarian diet and raised cage free+. Packed with rich flavor and so crispy that it’s hard to believe they were made at home, Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are available in three delicious mouthwatering flavors:

Hot N’ Spicy Air Fryer Ready ™ Crispy Wings are a burst of fiery flavor. Coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, these wings are sure to test your tastebuds.

are a burst of fiery flavor. Coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, these wings are sure to test your tastebuds. Lemon Pepper Air Fryer Ready ™ Crispy Wings offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite.

offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite. Roasted Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are a perfectly crispy savory wing that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Each bite is packed with a variety of balanced flavors like onion and garlic, followed by deliciously juicy, tender chicken.

The new Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are available nationwide at select retailers including, Shoprite, Meijer, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant and many more, and online on PerdueFarms.com.

About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

*Terms & Conditions

Limited time promotional offer (“Promotion”) begins 12/11/23 at 12:00pm ET; ends when all available kits have been purchased. Promotion may be modified or cancelled at any time. Valid only in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C. One hundred (100) Ultimate at Home Wing Kits available for purchase, while supplies last. When all available kits have been purchased, the sales page will close and no further kits will be available. $10 per kit includes three varying flavor bags of Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings, one air fryer, one apron, one pair of tongs, a coupon redeemable at retailer locations, tax, and shipping costs. See terms and conditions provided with coupon; coupon may not be eligible for use at all retail locations, and carries no cash value. Residents of AK, HI, and employees of Perdue, Inc. are excluded from this Promotion. Limit one kit per person and household. Product quantities are limited, no rain checks. Perdue, Inc. may make appropriate substitutions as necessary. Items in digital cart are not on hold, and purchase is not complete until payment is received. Subject to Perdue Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

**Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones or steroids in poultry.

+Chickens are raised cage-free, not confined to cages.

