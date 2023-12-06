Zero Hash LLC strengthens board with addition of Meta and former PayPal executive, Aaron Anderson

Former Paypal CAO and current Meta CAO Anderson brings a wealth of finance and accounting experience to the Zero Hash board

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto infrastructure platform, today announced that Aaron Anderson, currently the Chief Accounting Officer at Meta has joined the Zero Hash LLC Board as a Non-Executive Director. He will also serve as the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mr Anderson has cemented a reputation as a leading finance and accounting executive, currently as Chief Accounting Officer at Meta and previously CAO at PayPal. He also served as the Global Treasurer of Paypal and worked closely on launching Paypals crypto offering including its stable coin. He also held various senior positions at Mastercard and IBM and spent nearly a decade on the audit side at Deloitte.

Zero Hash LLC is regulated in the US in 46 States and also holds a Virtual Currency Business (“BitLicense'') in the state of New York. Mr. Anderson’s experience further buttresses the Zero Hash Board, which includes public directors Julie Myers-Wood and Kathleen Camilli.

“We’re delighted to have Aaron join the Zero Hash board,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “His experience across the spectrum of finance and accounting, including IFRS, GAAP and SAB 121 will further add to our commitment to compliance and innovation.”

Aaron Anderson, Non-Executive Director of Zero Hash said, “I have got to know Edward and the rest of the Zero Hash team over the past year. It is clear that Zero Hash has established itself as the leading compliant crypto infrastructure provider that adheres to the highest regulatory standards. I’m excited to support the board on the next phase of their growth journey, to share my experience of implementing strategic finance and accounting plans and operational effectiveness at global organizations.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.