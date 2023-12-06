TELUS expands its lineup of French-language entertainment with content from Club illico

As Quebecers increasingly turn to on-demand subscription services for their favourite TV content, TELUS is the first company to redistribute content from Club illico.



MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announces that it will begin offering OPTIK TV customers the option to subscribe to Club illico , for just $10 a month, saving $5 on a standalone subscription, beginning December 7, 2023. They will now have access to over 6,500 French-language titles from Club illico that they can watch anywhere and anytime on the device of their choice, including through the TELUS TV+ mobile app. From original Quebec productions like Détective Surprenant , Lac-Noir and Léo to French versions of popular international series like The Handmaid’s Tale and the latest films fresh from theatres, there’s high-quality French content for everyone to enjoy.

“ More and more Quebecers want to watch their content on demand, as demonstrated by subscription trends. The addition of Club illico to our extensive range of content allows them to do this, wherever and whenever they want,” says Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice-President, Marketing, Quebec at TELUS. “Our aim is to consistently offer the best service and entertainment experience to our customers by leveraging our world-leading technology. Our partnership with Club illico allows us to expand our lineup with thousands of hours of additional French content and original Quebec productions at their fingertips, as well as celebrate and support Quebec culture in all its forms.”

“We are very pleased that this agreement allows Club Illico content to reach even more customers. For 10 years now, our commitment to offering the best French movies and series from Quebec and everywhere else has made Club illico the destination of choice for Quebecers,” declares Yann Paquet, vice-president, Quebecor Content.

For 10 years, Club illico has been investing in local entertainment and high-quality acquisitions. TELUS customers will have access to a variety of on-demand subscription content, including:

The new series filmed in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Détective Surprenant : La fille aux yeux de pierre, available today, with the always excellent Patrick Hivon in the title role.

: La fille aux yeux de pierre, available today, with the always excellent Patrick Hivon in the title role. Recent original Quebec productions including Les Perles , set in the Côte-Nord region; Les révoltés , starring Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse and Pier-Luc Funk; both seasons of the hit series Lac-Noir with Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin; and the dramedy À propos d’Antoine , funded in part by the TELUS Fund . Starting in January, the series Léo will be available in its entirety, and the famous Canadian spy Jean Thibault, alias IXE-13 , returns in IXE-13: La course à l’uranium starring Marc-André Grondin.

including , set in the Côte-Nord region; , starring Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse and Pier-Luc Funk; both seasons of the hit series with Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin; and the dramedy , funded in part by the . Starting in January, the series will be available in its entirety, and the famous Canadian spy Jean Thibault, alias , returns in IXE-13: La course à l’uranium starring Marc-André Grondin. International acquisitions translated into French , including five seasons of the smash series The Handmaid’s Tale (season 6 forthcoming), The Winchesters , all three seasons of The Great , and Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, available January 18.

, including five seasons of the smash series (season 6 forthcoming), , all three seasons of , and Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone, available January 18. Lots of films and new releases will be available soon, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; the biopic Bob Marley: One Love; the post-apocalyptic horror/drama A Quiet Place: Day One; the family film Imaginary Friends; and the full-length animated movie Transformers One.

OPTIK TV customers will be able to easily add Club illico to their services for $10 per month (a $15/month value) by calling 310-1212. Customers who sign up for the service between December 7 and 31 will enjoy their first month at $0. For more information about OPTIK TV, go to telus.com/optik. Club illico content will be integrated directly into the OPTIK TV digital box, allowing TELUS TV subscribers to easily and quickly access Club illico’s wide range of French content.

OPTIK TV

OPTIK TV is an IP television service available in the Quebec City, Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches and Eastern Quebec areas, as well as in British Columbia and Alberta. In Quebec, the service offers nearly 300 channels, including maCommunauté, a channel that focuses on original, locally-produced programs and has helped produce over 280 original series - over 700 hours of content - with local producers.The video on demand feature gives customers access to thousands of movies anytime, including new releases, specials and TV series. The OPTIK TV mobile app offers thousands of movies and shows, which are available anytime and anywhere via a tablet, smartphone or laptop.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering more than 69 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.6 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

