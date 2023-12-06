Invest in the future of Housing: HiberTec to Unveil Groundbreaking Wildfire-Proof Homes in Live Webinar

Introducing the first truly wild-fire proof homes: Join the discussion with HiberTec Homes.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberTec, the visionary in wildfire-proof homes, invites you to an exclusive live Zoom webinar: UNVEILING INNOVATION: Exploring HiberTec Homes & Investing in the Future of Housing.





Mark your calendar for December 12th at 1:30 pm PST and join the conversation hosted by HiberTec's Founder and CEO, Holden Forrest, alongside special guest, former Mayor and current Planning Commissioner of Malibu, Mikke Pierson. This exclusive event promises a deep dive into the future of home protection and the unparalleled investment opportunity presented by HiberTec.

Mikke Pierson is a political advisor of HiberTec who was on the front lines of the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Malibu, where over 1,600 structures were destroyed. He believes HiberTec’s technology would have saved hundreds of homes and lives.



Owns Pierson Business Growth Solutions

30+ years of entrepreneurial and business experience

Certified business coach renowned for his expertise in business growth.

Do you know how lives are lost in wildfires? Too often, people linger on-site, trying to pack up irreplaceable personal items, hose down the roof, etc. Our technology helps solve a key problem that results in lives lost during fire: protecting personal property.



Wildfires are an unstoppable force, annually obliterating entire communities in over 100 countries, with increasing frequency due to climate change. The aftermath sees the reconstruction of homes using materials that are ineffective against wildfires, as nothing is truly fireproof. Current solutions, including fire-retardant materials and sprinkler devices, fall short, resulting in catastrophic losses of property and lives.



As recently featured in Entrepreneur Magazine’s podcast “ Problem Solvers ,” HiberTec Homes introduces an unprecedented answer—a paradigm shift in wildfire preparedness. The solution involves a patented, custom-designed hydraulic system that allows homes to descend below ground in 15 minutes. This, coupled with a non-toxic fire-retardant system and a retractable titanium alloy roof structure, creates an impervious shield against wildfires and wind.



HiberTec's groundbreaking approach allows homes to descend underground, safe and sound, until the danger passes.



3.5+ years of relentless engineering efforts.

Approved architectural designs for modular homes by an esteemed architect.

It is expected to become increasingly affordable with economies of scale.

Three major patents were granted by the USPTO.

Huge $1.8T Market with immense potential for growth.

Patent Protection: Multiple patents securing breakthrough technology.

The magnitude of HiberTec's innovation transcends boundaries. For those interested, you can register for the online event here . Visit HiberTec's raise page on Republic for more information.

