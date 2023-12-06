Treasure Global Makes History with First-Ever AI Robot for TikTok Live Commerce in Malaysia

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL,” “Treasure Global” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in the e-commerce industry with ZCITY, its e-commerce subsidiary. ZCITY has become the first business in Malaysia to conduct a live commerce session on TikTok featuring a dynamic duo – a human host partnered with an artificial intelligence (“AI”) robot host, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of digital shopping experiences.



The Event: A Game-Changing Moment in E-Commerce

The TikTok Live Commerce event, hosted by both a real human and an AI robot, has captured the attention of viewers, totalling 6,400 throughout the session. This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard for live commerce and underscores ZCITY’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the digital age.

The Technology: AI and Human Collaboration Redefining Live Commerce

In a first-of-its-kind approach, ZCITY’s AI robot and human host seamlessly collaborated to provide a truly immersive and interactive shopping experience. The AI robot, equipped with advanced language capabilities, engaged with thousands of viewers in multiple languages, resulted in enhanced accessibility by breaking down language barriers.

The Result: Exceptional Sales Success

The event’s success is evident in the sale of over 1,100 items during the TikTok Live Commerce session, demonstrating the strong appeal of ZCITY’s offerings. This accomplishment showcases the effectiveness of ZCITY’s innovative approach in creating a captivating shopping experience.

“Today marks a historic moment not only for Treasure Global and ZCITY, but for the entire e-commerce industry in Malaysia. Our AI-human hosted TikTok Live Commerce has surpassed expectations, showcasing the immense potential of innovative technology in reshaping the way consumers interact with brands to enhance the shopping experience. This success underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and redefining the future of e-commerce,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of November 28, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,670,000 registered users.

Forward Looking Statements

