Harfang Confirms Lithium and High-Grade Tantalum at Its Serpent-Radisson Property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec

MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to report analytical results from its lithium discovery, known as the Améliane showing, hosted in highly evolved LCT spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the Serpent-Radisson Property (the “Property”) located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec (Figures 1 and 2).



The Property, consisting of 988 claims (50,843 hectares), is also host to over 50 high-grade gold occurrences discovered by the Company since 2017. The Property is located proximal to the La Grande-Opinaca subprovince boundary. The majority of the lithium and gold deposits in James Bay are located near such major boundaries.

Additionally, the field team has observed coarse-grained tantalite crystals in nearby pegmatites and outlined a >15 km2 corridor rated as high potential for additional discoveries based on in-field X-Ray Fluorescence (“XRF") geoanalyses (Figure 3).

Highlights

Grab samples up to 2.61 and 4.56% Li 2 O in outcrops at Améliane showing;

Possible stacking of shallow-dipping and sub-parallel spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes identified laterally over 300 metres at Améliane;

Grab samples with high-grade tantalum up to 21,000 ppm Ta (2.56% Ta 2 O 5 ) and >25,000 ppm Ta (>3.05% Ta 2 O 5 );

Prospective zone (>15 km2) for additional discoveries of lithium based on the chemical composition of muscovite in pegmatites.

Mr. Ian Campbell, President and CEO, commented: “The discovery of the Améliane showing and several other spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites is very encouraging and we have validated the high potential of the area for additional discoveries. It is a credit to our team who has previously discovered numerous high-grade gold occurrences outlining a large gold-in-bedrock anomaly beginning near the Améliane pegmatites and extending westward for over 15 kilometres. We are well financed with over $5.7 M in the treasury and are looking forward to advancing our extensive gold and lithium portfolio of projects.”

Améliane Showing Area

The discovery area, known as the Améliane showing, consists of several spodumene occurrences in pegmatite outcrops and boulders (see news release dated September 13, 2023) (Figures 4 and 5). The actual news release discloses the best lithium grades obtained from 145 rock samples sent to ALS (Val-d’Or) following the fall program. The grab sample results are highlighted by values up to 1.53, 2.61 and 4.56% Li 2 O (Table 1). One sample with 7.36% Li 2 O was collected to test the lithium content of a single grey spodumene crystal. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of the mineralization in the pegmatites.

Table 1. List of grab samples above 0.25% Li 2 O (threshold value for lithium showings) collected on Serpent-Radisson in 2023.

Sample Easting Northing Li 2 O H872166 361609 5884004 7.36%* H872276 360780 5884212 4.56% H872274 360703 5884245 2.61% H872167 361611 5884002 1.53% B347259 360883 5884217 0.73% H872197 360923 5884211 0.64% B347260 360887 5884218 0.62% B347258 360924 5884211 0.33%

*Chemical composition of a single grey spodumene crystal.

Figure 5 gives the results of 20 samples collected in a 20 metre-long channel. The entire channel grades 0.82% Li 2 O over 20.0 metres, including 1.46% Li 2 O over 6.0 metres and 1.29% Li 2 O over 4.0 metres. Note that the channel represents the continuity of the lithium mineralization along the exposed dyke on the discovery outcrop rather than across its true width. The main dyke strikes in a N070° direction and dips at approximately 25° towards the south-east. The thickness of this dyke is estimated at approximately five metres. The distribution of spodumene occurrences at Améliane suggests that several shallowly dipping pegmatite dykes could be stacked.

Pegmatites in the area contain muscovite and biotite with accessory minerals such as tourmaline, garnet, beryl, spodumene, tantalite and apatite. Spodumene, hosting the lithium mineralization, consists of light grey to greenish elongated crystals ranging from centimetre size up to 1.40 metres in length. The spodumene content reaches up to 50% locally at Améliane.

Beryl crystals, up to 70 centimetres in length, are common in pegmatites at Serpent-Radisson. Their content reaches up to 10% locally and more than 30 grab samples exceed 360 ppm Be which is the threshold value for a beryllium showing (Figure 6). Cesium is strongly correlated with beryllium values as both chemical elements are hosted in beryl. Beryl-bearing pegmatites commonly have elevated cesium values in the range of a few hundreds of ppm. One sample of pegmatite without beryl returned >2.5% cesium suggesting the presence of pollucite. Tantalite, a tantalum-rich oxide, was also observed in a few pegmatite occurrences. Two grab samples with coarse-grained tantalite crystals returned 2.1% tantalum (2.56% Ta 2 O 5 ) and >2.5% tantalum (>3.05% Ta 2 O 5 ) (Figure 7). The pegmatite field at Serpent-Radisson has the potential to host lithium, tantalum, cesium and beryllium orebodies.

Field operations have identified a >15 km2 zone favourable for lithium as shown in Figure 3. This zone, defined by low potassium/rubidium (“K/Rb”) ratios on muscovite as measured with a hand-held XRF instrument, stretches into a NNE-SSW direction and likely extends towards the Arwen lithium discovery on Midland Exploration’s Elrond Property. Future prospecting for critical and strategic minerals on the Serpent-Radisson Property will be mainly deployed in that newly defined spodumene zone.

Future Exploration Program on Serpent-Radisson

Harfang is contemplating a drill program in 2024 in order to test the down-dip and lateral extent of the various dykes and the presence of potential stacked and unexposed dykes as part of its exploration strategy for critical and strategic minerals. The Mista Cu-Au-Ag showing (“Mista”) located 1.5 kilometres to the southwest would also be drilled. Channel sampling across the Mista mineralized horizon, which has been traced laterally over 350 metres, previously returned up to 1.00% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au and 7.9 g/t Ag over 12.9 metres (Figure 8). The mineralized horizon is coincident with a 700 metre-long induced polarization chargeability anomaly with the strongest chargeability segments hidden under the overburden cover. Chargeability axes are commonly caused by sulphide occurrences including chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite and pyrite which are present at Mista.

Sampling Protocols and Quality Control

Each rock sample was placed in a plastic bag with its own identification tag directly on the field. These samples were then placed in large bags and sent to ALS (Val-d’Or, Québec) to be analyzed for lithium and a suite of other chemical elements. These samples were prepared with the PREP-31A method and analyzed by ICP-MS (ME-MS89L) following a sodium peroxide fusion (FUS-PER02p). One sample, exceeding the detection limit in lithium (2.5% Li), was reanalyzed by ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP82b) following a sodium peroxide fusion (FUS-PER02). Sample preparation and analytical determination were performed in various ALS laboratories. No standards or blanks were inserted due to the early nature of the exploration program. The sampling procedures and the quality control followed protocols developed by Harfang and ALS.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared and approved by François Huot, professional geologist and Vice President Exploration of Harfang, who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI43-101”).

