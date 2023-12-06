Genasys Announces New Critical Infrastructure Protection Orders for the U.S. Energy Sector

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global provider of Protective Communications solutions, today announced sales to three companies in the nuclear energy and oil & gas sectors. The total value of the contracts is $750,000 and they include the Genasys Protect integrated platform and advanced acoustic devices. The systems will be deployed at sites in the central, southwestern, and southeastern United States.



Recognizing that a modern communication platform is critical to safety during both routine operations and crisis situations, all three companies sought a multi-use solution to broadcast recurring and custom messages to plant operators, security personnel, and visitors. By delivering highly intelligible warnings to those outside the security perimeter, operators can keep people at a safe distance from the facility.

“Our intuitive, integrated platform provides robust and effective communication in high-stakes environments, “said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys, Inc. “These orders are indicative of the strong traction that Genasys systems and software are generating within the Critical Infrastructure Protection sector.”

These deployments underscore the customers’ determination to protect their assets and keep the public safe through the rapid dissemination of critical information to employees and the public. Genasys Protect comprises the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response and analytics software and systems designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are ready when it matters.

