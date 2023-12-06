Vera Bradley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Consolidated net revenues totaled $115.0 million



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 28, 2023.

In this release, Vera Bradley, Inc. or “the Company” refers to the entire enterprise and includes both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands. Vera Bradley on a stand-alone basis refers to the Vera Bradley brand.

Third Quarter Comments

Jackie Ardrey, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Our efforts continue on Project Restoration, and we are very pleased with our progress to date as our associates across the Company work together to position Vera Bradley, Inc. for long-term, profitable growth. Year-over-year third quarter non-GAAP income was essentially flat, as we delivered solid gross margin expansion and carefully managed our expenses, despite sales challenges.”

“Total third quarter revenues for the Vera Bradley brand decreased 5.0% from last year,” Ardrey noted. “Vera Bradley Direct revenue declines primarily resulted from continued weakness in the outlet store channel and the impact of store closures. Year-over-year Vera Bradley Indirect revenues were up as compared to last year.

“Pura Vida year-over-year sales decreased 18.3%, with declines in both wholesale and ecommerce revenues, as prior year sales were driven by meaningfully higher levels of marketing spend, along with increased liquidation and clearance activity. Store sales remained strong. With our diligent expense management and focus on profitability, Pura Vida year-over-year third quarter operating income improved.

“At both brands, customers have responded to our latest iconic product collaborations and to our new, innovative, and on-trend product offerings, even as they have been more careful and thoughtful with their discretionary spending in the current macro environment.”

Ardrey continued, “We continue to diligently manage our debt-free balance sheet, adding to our year-over-year cash position while strategically lowering our inventory levels. Strength in this area is important in navigating an uncertain retail environment as well as in supporting our Project Restoration initiatives.

“Presently, we are taking targeted and prudent actions to stabilize revenues, and we remain focused on strong financial discipline and controlling what we can control as we react both strategically and tactically to current market conditions. Simultaneously, we have made meaningful progress on our long-term strategic plan, Project Restoration, focusing on four key pillars of the business for each brand – Consumer, Brand, Product, and Channel. We believe execution of Project Restoration will drive long-term profitable growth and deliver value to our shareholders.”

Summary of Financial Performance for the Third Quarter

Consolidated net revenues totaled $115.0 million compared to $124.0 million in the prior year third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

For the current year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.'s consolidated net income totaled $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. These results included $1.0 million of net after tax charges, comprised of $0.6 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, $0.2 million of severance charges, and $0.2 million of consulting fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated third quarter net income totaled $6.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

For the prior year third quarter, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income totaled $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. These results included $1.1 million of net after tax charges, comprised of $0.6 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with cost savings initiatives and the CEO search, $0.4 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, and $0.3 million of severance and stock-based retirement compensation charges, partially offset by a benefit of $0.2 million for the reversal of certain purchase order cancellation fees. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated third quarter net income totaled $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Summary of Financial Performance for the Nine Months

Consolidated net revenues totaled $337.5 million for the current year nine months ended October 28, 2023, compared to $352.9 million in the prior year nine-month period ended October 29, 2022.

For the current year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income totaled $9.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. These results included $4.0 million of net after tax charges, comprised of $1.8 million of severance charges, $1.7 million for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, and $0.5 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with strategic initiatives. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income for the nine months totaled $13.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

For the prior year nine months, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net loss totaled ($31.6) million, or ($1.00) per diluted share. These results included $34.2 million of net after tax charges, comprised of $18.2 million of Pura Vida goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, $5.0 million of severance and stock-based retirement compensation retirement charges and other employee costs, $4.7 million of inventory adjustments associated with the exit of certain technology products and the write-off of excess mask inventory, $3.0 million of consulting and professional fees primarily associated with cost savings initiatives and the CEO search, $1.3 million of intangible asset amortization, $1.0 million of store and right-of-use asset impairment charges, $0.7 million of purchase order cancellation fees for spring 2023 goods, and $0.3 million of goodMRKT exit costs. On a non-GAAP basis, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s consolidated net income for the nine months totaled $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Numbers

The current year non-GAAP third quarter and nine-month income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined severance charges, intangible asset amortization, and consulting and professional fees. The prior year non-GAAP third quarter income statement numbers referenced below exclude the previously outlined consulting and professional fees, amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, severance and stock-based retirement compensation charges, and a benefit for the reversal of certain purchase order cancellation fees. The prior year non-GAAP income statement numbers for the nine months referenced below exclude the previously outlined goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, severance and stock-based retirement compensation retirement charges and other employee costs, inventory adjustments and write-offs, consulting and professional fees, intangible asset amortization, store and right-of-use asset impairment charges, purchase order cancellation fees, and goodMRKT exit costs.

Third Quarter Details

Current year third quarter Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues totaled $72.3 million, a 9.7% decrease from $80.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Comparable sales declined 8.2% in the third quarter, primarily driven by weakness in the outlet channel. Total revenues were also impacted by store closures over the last twelve months, including 15 full-line and two outlet stores. The Company also opened three outlet stores over the last twelve months.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues totaled $25.0 million, a 12.0% increase over $22.3 million in the prior year third quarter, reflecting a significant one-time key account order that did not take place in the prior period.

Pura Vida segment revenues totaled $17.7 million, an 18.3% decrease from $21.7 million in the prior year third quarter, reflecting a decline in sales to wholesale accounts and a decline in ecommerce sales, partially offset by growth in retail store sales.

Third quarter consolidated gross profit totaled $63.0 million, or 54.8% of net revenues, compared to $65.9 million, or 53.1% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, prior year gross profit totaled $65.6 million, or 52.9% of net revenues. The current year gross profit rate compared to the prior year non-GAAP rate was favorably impacted by lower year-over-year inbound and outbound freight expense, lower supply chain costs, and the sell-through of previously-reserved inventory, partially offset by increased promotional activity. Prior year gross profit was materially impacted by high inbound and outbound freight expense as well as deleverage of overhead costs.

Third quarter consolidated SG&A expense totaled $56.4 million, or 49.0% of net revenues, compared to $60.1 million, or 48.4% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $55.1 million, or 48.0% of net revenues for the current year third quarter, compared to $57.6 million, or 46.4% of net revenues, in the prior year. Vera Bradley’s current year non-GAAP SG&A expenses were lower than the prior year primarily due to Company-wide cost reduction initiatives across various areas of the enterprise. The expense deleverage resulted from lower revenues.

The Company’s third quarter consolidated operating income totaled $6.8 million, or 5.9% of net revenues, compared to $6.0 million, or 4.8% of net revenues, in the prior year third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s current year consolidated operating income totaled $8.0 million, or 7.0% of net revenues, compared to $8.2 million, or 6.6%, of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $15.7 million, or 21.7% of Direct net revenues, for the third quarter, compared to $17.1 million, or 21.3% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, prior year Direct operating income totaled $16.8 million, or 21.0% of Direct net revenues.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $9.0 million, or 35.9% of Indirect net revenues, for the third quarter, compared to $9.0 million, or 40.4% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, prior year Indirect operating income totaled $9.0 million, or 40.2% of Indirect net revenues.

Pura Vida’s operating loss was ($0.6) million, or (3.3%) of Pura Vida net revenues, in the current year, compared to an operating loss of ($1.4) million, or (6.2%) of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Pura Vida’s operating income was $0.1 million, or 0.8% of Pura Vida net revenues, compared to an operating loss of ($0.1) million, or (0.3%) of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year.



Details for the Nine Months

Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues for the current year nine-month period totaled $216.9 million, a 5.2% decrease from $228.7 million in the prior year. Comparable sales declined 5.8% for the nine months.

Vera Bradley Indirect segment revenues for the nine months totaled $57.7 million, a 2.0% increase over $56.6 million in the prior year.

Pura Vida segment revenues for the nine months totaled $62.9 million, a 6.9% decrease from $67.5 million in the prior year, reflecting a decline in sales to wholesale accounts and a decline in ecommerce sales, partially offset by growth in retail store sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the nine months totaled $186.8 million, or 55.3% of net revenues, compared to $178.9 million, or 50.7% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, prior year gross profit totaled $185.9 million, or 52.7% of net revenues. The current year gross profit rate compared to the prior year non-GAAP rate was favorably impacted by lower year-over-year inbound and outbound freight expense, lower supply chain costs, and the sell-through of previously-reserved inventory, partially offset by an increase in promotional activity.

For the nine months, consolidated SG&A expense totaled $174.3 million, or 51.6% of net revenues, compared to $195.0 million, or 55.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year consolidated SG&A expense totaled $169.1 million, or 50.1% of net revenues, compared to $181.0 million, or 51.3% of net revenues, in the prior year. Vera Bradley’s current year non-GAAP SG&A expenses were lower than the prior year primarily due Company-wide cost reduction initiatives across various areas of the enterprise.

For the nine months, the Company’s consolidated operating income totaled $13.3 million, or 3.9% of net revenues, compared to a consolidated operating loss of ($45.1) million, or (12.8%) of net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s current year consolidated operating income was $18.5 million, or 5.5% of net revenues, compared to $5.3 million, or 1.5% of net revenues, in the prior year.

By segment:

Vera Bradley Direct operating income was $43.7 million, or 20.1% of net revenues, compared to $32.6 million, or 14.3% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, current year Direct operating income was $44.0 million, or 20.3% of Direct net revenues, compared to $38.6 million, or 16.9% of Direct net revenues, in the prior year.

Vera Bradley Indirect operating income was $19.9 million, or 34.4% of Indirect net revenues, compared to $18.4 million, or 32.5% of Indirect net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, prior year Indirect operating income totaled $19.4 million, or 34.2% of Indirect net revenues.

Pura Vida’s operating income was $5.0 million, or 7.9% of Pura Vida net revenues, compared to an operating loss of ($28.8) million, or (42.7%) of Pura Vida net revenues, in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, Pura Vida’s operating income was $7.2 million, or 11.5% of Pura Vida net revenues, for the current year, compared to $4.3 million, or 6.4% of Pura Vida net revenues, for the prior year.



Balance Sheet

Net capital spending for the nine months ended October 28, 2023 totaled $2.5 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 28, 2023 totaled $52.3 million compared to $25.2 million at the end of last year’s third quarter. The Company had no borrowings on its $75 million asset-based lending (“ABL”) facility at quarter end.

Total quarter-end inventory was $129.1 million, compared to $178.3 million at the end of the third quarter last year.

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $0.5 million of its common stock (71,807 shares at an average price of $6.76), bringing the total repurchased for the nine months to approximately $1.9 million (320,127 shares at an average price of $5.94). The Company has $25.8 million remaining under its $50.0 million repurchase authorization that expires in December 2024.

Forward Outlook

Management is updating certain components of guidance for the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024 (“Fiscal 2024”) based on performance for the first nine months, Company initiatives underway, and current macroeconomic trends and expectations. The Company has revised the guidance range for diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year.

Excluding net revenues, all forward-looking guidance numbers referenced below are non-GAAP. The prior year income statement numbers exclude the previously disclosed goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, severance and stock-based retirement compensation retirement charges and other employee costs, inventory adjustments and write-offs, certain consulting and professional fees, intangible asset amortization, store and right-of-use asset impairment charges, purchase order cancellation fees, and goodMRKT exit costs. Current year guidance excludes any similar charges.

For Fiscal 2024, the Company’s updated expectations are as follows:

Consolidated net revenues of $472 to $478 million. Net revenues totaled $500.0 million in Fiscal 2023.

A consolidated gross profit percentage of 54.0% to 54.5% compared to 51.4% in Fiscal 2023. The Fiscal 2024 gross profit rate is expected to be favorably impacted by lower year-over-year freight expense, cost reduction initiatives, and the sell-through of previously-reserved inventory, partially offset by an increase in promotional activity.

Consolidated SG&A expense of $232.5 to $235.5 million compared to $245.3 million in Fiscal 2023. An expected decline in SG&A expense is being driven by Company-wide cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by restoring short-term and long-term incentive compensation to more normalized levels and incremental marketing investment intended to accelerate customer file growth.

Consolidated operating income of $23.3 to $25.9 million compared to $12.3 million in Fiscal 2023.

Free cash flow of between $40 and $43 million compared to a cash usage of $21.7 million in Fiscal 2023.

Consolidated diluted EPS of $0.56 to $0.62 based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 31.0 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 28%. Diluted EPS totaled $0.24 last year.

Net capital spending of approximately $4 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year, reflecting investments associated with new Vera Bradley outlet stores and technology and logistics enhancements.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release, including free cash flow (cash usage); gross profit; selling, general, and administrative expenses; operating income (loss); net income (loss); net income (loss) attributable and available to Vera Bradley, Inc.; and diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders, along with the associated percentages of net revenues, are helpful to investors because they allow for a more direct comparison of the Company’s year-over-year performance and are consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company’s supplemental schedules included in this earnings release.

Vera Bradley, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,266 $ 46,595 $ 25,237 Accounts receivable, net 25,599 22,105 25,115 Inventories 129,140 142,275 178,334 Income taxes receivable 1,376 1,311 4,120 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,025 14,276 14,817 Total current assets 221,406 226,562 247,623 Operating right-of-use assets 67,037 77,954 82,683 Property, plant, and equipment, net 55,909 58,674 60,388 Intangible assets, net 13,731 15,918 32,001 Goodwill - - 24,833 Deferred income taxes 18,961 21,542 9,381 Other assets 5,790 3,851 4,428 Total assets $ 382,834 $ 404,501 $ 461,337 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,297 $ 20,350 $ 31,125 Accrued employment costs 11,756 14,312 12,252 Short-term operating lease liabilities 18,673 19,714 19,742 Other accrued liabilities 13,671 12,723 14,771 Income taxes payable 570 558 501 Total current liabilities 56,967 67,657 78,391 Long-term operating lease liabilities 63,915 74,664 80,109 Other long-term liabilities 71 90 85 Total liabilities 120,953 142,411 158,585 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 10,712 23,153 Shareholders' equity: Additional paid-in-capital 112,397 109,718 109,070 Retained earnings 284,322 274,629 302,790 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74 ) (105 ) (181 ) Treasury stock (134,764 ) (132,864 ) (132,080 ) Total shareholders' equity of Vera Bradley, Inc. 261,881 251,378 279,599 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 382,834 $ 404,501 $ 461,337





Vera Bradley, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Net revenues $ 114,987 $ 124,040 $ 337,521 $ 352,870 Cost of sales 51,980 58,164 150,749 173,963 Gross profit 63,007 65,876 186,772 178,907 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 56,363 60,059 174,274 195,015 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - 29,338 Other income, net 142 141 773 350 Operating income (loss) 6,786 5,958 13,271 (45,096 ) Interest (income) expense, net (285 ) 39 (241 ) 115 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,071 5,919 13,512 (45,211 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,953 1,090 3,819 (6,429 ) Net income (loss) 5,118 4,829 9,693 (38,782 ) Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - (338 ) - (7,208 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. $ 5,118 $ 5,167 $ 9,693 $ (31,574 ) Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 30,814 31,061 30,836 31,721 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 31,322 31,229 31,246 31,721 Basic net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ (1.00 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ (1.00 )





Vera Bradley, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 9,693 $ (38,782) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 5,988 6,685 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 15,622 16,151 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 29,338 Other impairment charges - 1,351 Amortization of intangible assets 2,187 2,305 Provision for doubtful accounts 87 (80) Stock-based compensation 2,365 2,593 Deferred income taxes 3,155 (5,524) Other non-cash loss, net 50 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,581) (4,354) Inventories 13,135 (33,453) Prepaid expenses and other assets (688) 2,764 Accounts payable (8,134) 49 Income taxes (53) 5,772 Operating lease liabilities, net (16,495) (19,262) Accrued and other liabilities (2,273) (2,311) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,058 (36,758) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (2,546) (6,968) Cash paid for business acquisition (10,000) - Net cash used in investing activities (12,546) (6,968) Cash flows from financing activities Tax withholdings for equity compensation (972) (1,430) Repurchase of common stock (1,900) (17,278) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest - (613) Net cash used in financing activities (2,872) (19,321) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 31 (152) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 5,671 $ (63,199) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 46,595 88,436 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 52,266 $ 25,237





Vera Bradley, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended As Reported Other Items Non-GAAP

(Excluding Items) Gross profit $ 63,007 $ - $ 63,007 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 56,363 1,216 1 55,147 Operating income (loss) 6,786 (1,216 ) 8,002 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,071 (1,216 ) 8,287 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,953 (234 ) 2 2,187 Net income (loss) 5,118 (982 ) 6,100 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. 5,118 (982 ) 6,100 Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.19 Vera Bradley Direct segment operating income $ 15,708 $ - $ 15,708 Vera Bradley Indirect segment operating income $ 8,967 $ - $ 8,967 Pura Vida segment operating (loss) income $ (580 ) $ (729 ) 3 $ 149 Unallocated corporate expenses $ (17,309 ) $ (487 ) 4 $ (16,822 ) 1Items include $729 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; $304 for severance charges; and $183 for certain professional fees and consulting fees associated with strategic initiatives 2Related to the tax impact of the items mentioned above 3Related to $729 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets 4Related to $304 for severance charges; and $183 for certain professional fees and consulting fees associated with strategic initiatives





Vera Bradley, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended October 29, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended As Reported Other Items Non-GAAP

(Excluding Items) Gross profit $ 65,876 $ 276 1 $ 65,600 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 60,059 2,470 2 57,589 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - Operating income (loss) 5,958 (2,194 ) 8,152 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,919 (2,194 ) 8,113 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,090 (763 ) 3 1,853 Net income (loss) 4,829 (1,431 ) 6,260 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (338 ) (322 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. 5,167 (1,109 ) 6,276 Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.20 Vera Bradley Direct segment operating income $ 17,060 $ 225 4 $ 16,835 Vera Bradley Indirect segment operating income $ 9,012 $ 51 4 $ 8,961 Pura Vida segment operating loss $ (1,353 ) $ (1,289 ) 5 $ (64 ) Unallocated corporate expenses $ (18,761 ) $ (1,181 ) 6 $ (17,580 ) 1Related to the reversal of certain PO cancellation fees 2Items include $1,133 for consulting fees associated with cost savings initiatives and CEO search, as well as certain Pura Vida professional fees; $768 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; $406 for severance charges; and $163 for CEO stock-based compensation associated with retirement 3Related to the tax impact of the charges mentioned above 4Related to an allocation for reversals of certain PO cancellation fees 5Related to $768 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; and $406 for severance charges; and $115 for certain professional fees 6Related to $1,018 for consulting fees associated with cost savings initiatives and CEO search and $163 for CEO stock-based compensation associated with retirement





Vera Bradley, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended As Reported Other Items Non-GAAP

(Excluding Items) Gross profit $ 186,772 $ - $ 186,772 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 174,274 5,217 1 169,057 Operating income (loss) 13,271 (5,217 ) 18,488 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,512 (5,217 ) 18,729 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,819 (1,247 ) 2 5,066 Net income (loss) 9,693 (3,970 ) 13,663 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Vera Bradley, Inc. 9,693 (3,970 ) 13,663 Diluted net income (loss) per share available to Vera Bradley, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.31 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.44 Vera Bradley Direct segment operating income (loss) $ 43,669 $ (342 ) 3 $ 44,011 Vera Bradley Indirect segment operating income $ 19,877 $ - $ 19,877 Pura Vida segment operating income (loss) $ 4,982 $ (2,266 ) 4 $ 7,248 Unallocated corporate expenses $ (55,257 ) $ (2,609 ) 5 $ (52,648 ) 1Items include $2,372 for severance charges; $2,187 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets; and $658 for certain professional fees and consulting fees associated with strategic initiatives 2Related to the tax impact of the items mentioned above 3Related to severance charges 4Related to $2,187 for the amortization of definite-lived intangible assets and $79 for severance charges 5Items include $1,951 for severance charges and $658 associated with certain professional fees and consulting fees for strategic initiatives



