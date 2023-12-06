Submit Release
Bioventus Agrees to Nationwide Contract with Aetna™ Medicare Advantage Plans for DUROLANE® for Knee Osteoarthritis

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has agreed to a nationwide contract with Aetna™ Medicare Advantage plans. Beginning January 1, 2024, over 3 million Aetna™ Medicare Advantage plan members will have access to DUROLANE to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain. DUROLANE, is a single-injection hyaluronic acid (HA)-based joint-fluid treatment for patients. DUROLANE will be one of two single-injection HA products under contract.

OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. Injection treatments of HA-based products, such as DUROLANE, help manage knee OA pain.

“We are pleased DUROLANE is among the preferred options available to both Aetna™ Medicare Advantage members and physicians,” said Anthony Doyle, General Manager, Pain Treatments and Restorative Therapies for Bioventus. “Both now have access to a safe HA product that is proven to provide relief from knee OA pain.”

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

