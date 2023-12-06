Stryker announces Dr. Srikant Datar will retire from Board of Directors

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that after 15 years of distinguished service, Dr. Srikant Datar has notified the Company that he will not stand for re-election at Stryker's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be held on May 9, 2024.

Dr. Datar is the Dean of the Harvard Business School and George F. Baker Professor of Business Administration. He was the Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor at the Graduate School of Business Administration of Harvard University from 1996 to 2020 and is the former Faculty Chair of the Harvard Innovation Labs and Senior Associate Dean for University Affairs. From 1989 to 1996, Dr. Datar was Edmund W. Littlefield Professor at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University. Dr. Datar is also a director of ICF International, Inc., a management, technology and policy consulting firm, and T-Mobile US, Inc., a provider of wireless voice, messaging and data services. In 2020, he was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as Public Company Director of the Year.

Dr. Datar has an extensive background in accounting and finance and a variety of other business areas, including performance measurement, design thinking and innovation, and machine learning and artificial intelligence. His strong academic and business background and board experience for high tech global companies has helped us accelerate our global growth through focus on organic and M&A innovation.

“We sincerely appreciate Srikant’s many contributions to the Board over the years and thank him for being a strategic resource and champion of our growth ambitions,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We wish Srikant all the best and thank him for his guidance in helping Stryker deliver on its mission of making healthcare better.”

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com