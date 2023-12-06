Tilray Brands Unveils Canadian Cannabis Lineup for the Holidays

From Premium Chocolate Edibles to Power Packed Drinks, Pre-rolls, and Quality Flower, Find Something Special for the Cannabis Enthusiast on Your List

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, through its wholly-owned licensed subsidiaries, Aphria Inc, and Hexo Operations Inc., and Truss Beverages Company Limited, unveils its 2023 holiday products spotlighting essentials from its diverse portfolio of brands, offering a wide range of options for consumers to explore and share during this festive time of year.



For the Chocolate Edibles Connoisseur

Chowie Wowie: Premium Chocolate Bars

Licensed producer: Aphria Inc.

Crunchy Praline: Another 1:1 of 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD , this crumbly, nutty crunch of pralines is combined with high-quality Belgian milk chocolate.





Another 1:1 of , this crumbly, nutty crunch of pralines is combined with high-quality Belgian milk chocolate. Soft Caramel: With a balance of 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, this new Chowie chocolate features lightly salted caramel goodness paired with our silky-smooth Belgian milk chocolate.



For the Cannabis Wellness Enthusiasts

Solei: Cozy Seasonal Teas

Licensed producer: Aphria Inc.

Decaffeinated Jasmine Green Tea : Jasmine Green Tea is a premium whole-leaf tea that elevates classic jasmine flower taste and aromas. Rich, floral, and perfect for any time of day, each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20 mg CBD and <1mg of THC.





: Jasmine Green Tea is a premium whole-leaf tea that elevates classic jasmine flower taste and aromas. Rich, floral, and perfect for any time of day, each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20 mg CBD and <1mg of THC. Spiced Starlight: This Spiced Starlight multi-pack features an array of warm spices to keep you cozy this season. Featuring premium whole-leaf tea that’s caffeine-free, with notes of cozy cardamom, and calming clove. This rich, spiced tea is perfect for sipping and settling in for a cozy evening. Each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and <1mg THC.





This Spiced Starlight multi-pack features an array of warm spices to keep you cozy this season. Featuring premium whole-leaf tea that’s caffeine-free, with notes of cozy cardamom, and calming clove. This rich, spiced tea is perfect for sipping and settling in for a cozy evening. Each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and <1mg THC. Chai Rooibos: Like a warm hug in a cup, Solei’s chai rooibos tea is a classic spice-filled beverage and caffeine-free, providing a sense of ease and comfort in a cup with notes of cardamom, cinnamon and clove flavors. Each tea pack includes five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20mg CBD and 2mg THC.



For those who love a Power Packed Cannabis Beverage

XMG+: Power up with XMG’s new high-intensity fruit-based carbonated beverages

Licensed producer: Truss Beverages Company Limited

Paradise Treat: Bring the tropics to the winter festivities with this nostalgic blast of fruit punch with a balanced 1:1 potency of THC and CBG, along with guarana extract.





Bring the tropics to the winter festivities with this nostalgic blast of fruit punch with a balanced 1:1 potency of THC and CBG, along with guarana extract. Tropical Cream Fl oat : A tropical twist on a classic vanilla bubbly with 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract.





: A tropical twist on a classic vanilla bubbly with 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract. Citrus Peaks: A nostalgic citrus blast with 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract



Mollo: Mollo out with these non-alcoholic cannabis brews

Licensed producer: Truss Beverages Company Limited

Orchard Chill’r : Best served in a chilled glass over ice, this semi-sweet and crisp Mollo essential also contains a balance of THC and CBG with all-natural flavors.





: Best served in a chilled glass over ice, this semi-sweet and crisp Mollo essential also contains a balance of THC and CBG with all-natural flavors. Mollo 5 Lime: Crisp and lightly hopped with refreshing lime flavor; best enjoyed in a chilled glass with a lime wedge at 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.





Crisp and lightly hopped with refreshing lime flavor; best enjoyed in a chilled glass with a lime wedge at 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. Mollo 10: This first-of-its-kind cannabis craft brew was one of the first beverages to hit the ground running for Mollo, with a balanced 10mg THC + 10mg CBG offering best served in a chilled glass.



RIFF: Light up your taste buds with these fruit-forward refreshers

Licensed producer: Aphria inc.

RIFF Blue Raspberry Ice is a refreshing take on the classic, electric blue summertime favorite frozen treat, bringing subtle waves of nostalgia and refreshment with each sip, accompanied by a blast of bold berries and fruity goodness.





is a refreshing take on the classic, electric blue summertime favorite frozen treat, bringing subtle waves of nostalgia and refreshment with each sip, accompanied by a blast of bold berries and fruity goodness. RIFF Wild Raspberry Lemonade is a bubbly, sweet-tart blend of raspberries, wild berries, and lemon – an ultimate refreshing drink.





is a bubbly, sweet-tart blend of raspberries, wild berries, and lemon – an ultimate refreshing drink. RIFF Boost Vanilla Frost: Feel the liftoff of this fizzy drink reminiscent of a nostalgic frozen favourite boosted with fast-acting THC and CBG; Its electric focus and elevation provides a kick with zero cannabis aftertaste.



For the Pre-roll Enthusiasts

Good Supply: Pre-rolls that pack a punch for all

Licensed producer: Aphria Inc.

Holiday Helpers : Centered around the theme of ’12 Days of Jointmas’, Good Supply launches its new ‘Holiday Helpers’, pre-roll mix pack (36 x 0.35g) featuring 12 pre-rolls each of sativa, hybrid, and indica. Featured strains and aromas include Jean Guy , Lava Fuel , and Wedding Cake .





: Centered around the theme of ’12 Days of Jointmas’, Good Supply launches its new ‘Holiday Helpers’, pre-roll mix pack (36 x 0.35g) featuring 12 pre-rolls each of sativa, hybrid, and indica. , , and . The Grump Monsters: Following its initial ‘MONSTERS’ release earlier this year, Good Supply launches a new limited edition 2.38g infused pre-roll spotlighting 1,000mg THC 1 along with its potent milled flower infused with BHO that’s perfectly rolled, coated in extract, and dipped in kief.



Redecan: The Perfect Party Addition

Licensed producer: Hexo Operations Inc.

Hemp’d and Hemp’d Stocking Stuffers: Perfect for sharing over the holidays, Redecan launched their new ultra-thin, unbleached hemp paper-based 10 x 0.4g pre-roll multi-pack along with their latest holiday version, which features a festive filter design that offers a slower burn and elevates the flower flavor for the ultimate smoking experience.



Solei: Self-Care or Share with New ‘Slims’

Licensed producer: Aphria Inc.

Uplift: Perfectly rolled Prayer Pupil sativa flower (Star Pupil x Prayer Tower), these pre-rolls are great for individual use or sharing with 10 x 0.4g slender pre-rolls per pack that are convenient and smooth burning, featuring fruit, spice, and diesel aromas.





Perfectly rolled Prayer Pupil sativa flower (Star Pupil x Prayer Tower), these pre-rolls are great for individual use or sharing with 10 x 0.4g slender pre-rolls per pack that are convenient and smooth burning, featuring fruit, spice, and diesel aromas. Free: Set the mood and uncomplicate the everyday with Balance Slims, a gentle and calming experience with balanced THC and CBD. Whether you need self-care or want to share, Slims are perfectly packed pre-rolls that burn smoothly and conveniently.​



For the Flower Fans

Broken Coast: Bring top-notch flower home for the holidays

Licensed producer: Aphria Inc.

Holy Grail Kush: A legendary hybrid treasure, Holy Grail Kush is renowned for its large, resinous flower that overflows with earthy, pine, and citrus aromas. Her buds are beautifully vibrant, with colors ranging from deep shades of green to dark purple and silver.





A legendary hybrid treasure, Holy Grail Kush is renowned for its large, resinous flower that overflows with earthy, pine, and citrus aromas. Her buds are beautifully vibrant, with colors ranging from deep shades of green to dark purple and silver. Sour OG: A cross of the famous OG Kush and Sour Diesel strains, Sour OG is a legend to be remembered. A superb sativa cultivar known for its bright green buds with extensive trichome coverage and copious lime and diesel aromas.



CANACA: Meticulously produced flower to express the genetics at their best

Licensed producer: Aphria Inc.

Purple Pie: Bold fruit, wood, and spicy aromas make up the profile of this must-try flower; a cross of the classics, Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie, the dark green buds with purple flecks and golden trichomes are a sight to behold along the exotic scents with from the dominant farnesene, limonene and caryophyllene terpenes.





Bold fruit, wood, and spicy aromas make up the profile of this must-try flower; a cross of the classics, Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie, the dark green buds with purple flecks and golden trichomes are a sight to behold along the exotic scents with from the dominant farnesene, limonene and caryophyllene terpenes. Ghost Gelato: A Ghost Train Haze x Gelato #9 cross; The result of two legendary icons combining to create gorgeous buds that are extremely dense with subtle purple marbling, featuring bold citrus, sour, and fruity aromas, making this a go-to strain.



_______________

1 “The most THC allowed in one package” – Health Canada, proposed regulations for additional cannabis products available at: Proposed regulations for additional cannabis products - Canada.ca



"To boost holiday festivities for consumers, we are highlighting our latest product offerings including newly formulated chocolates from Chowie Wowie, ready-to-drink THC and CBD beverages from brands including Solei, XMG, Mollo, and RIFF, along with popular flower and new pre-rolls from Redecan, Good Supply, Broken Coast, and CANACA,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Canada, Tilray Brands. “I’m proud of our diverse and talented team – their dedication to delivering quality products and innovation allows us to share great reliable products that consumers can enjoy this holiday season, and beyond.”

Tilray’s adult-use cannabis brands are only available in Canada through legal adult-use recreational cannabis e-commerce channels in select regions and retailers nationwide.

For more about each brand, please visit our brand socials including @SoleiCanada, @GoodSupplyCannabis, @ChowieWowie, @WhatisRIFF, @BrokenCoast.ca, @CANACAyourBud, @Mollo_Out, @FindYourXMG.

