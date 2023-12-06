Special Olympics, WPXI's 11 Cares, Caliente's Pizza & Draft House, oneBURGH and Melderverse Join Forces for Polar Plunge

Super Collaboration for a Cause: Special Olympics, WPXI's 11 Cares, Caliente's Pizza & Draft House, oneBURGH and Melderverse Join Forces for the Polar Plunge

Super Collaboration for a Cause - Pittsburgh's Community Powerhouses Team Up for Special Olympics PA Polar Plunge 2024

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable show of community engagement and unity for a noble cause, Special Olympics PA has partnered with WPXI's 11 Cares, Caliente's Pizza & Draft House, oneBURGH and Melderverse to support the upcoming Polar Plunge festivities. This collaboration, spanning three months and culminating on the plunge date, February 24, 2024, aims to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics PA.

Special Olympics PA and the Polar Plunge

The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge is a series of events to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA). Plungers dip a toe, wade, or jump on into icy pools. Funds raised from the plunge fund operating costs for the 4,000 athletes in The Three Rivers Region that participate in Special Olympics activities across the state of Pennsylvania. There are many ways to support and participate. Key dates include February 2, 2024 at Station Square for the Super Plunge and February 23rd and 24th at Acrisure Stadium for the Cool Schools Plunge, Happy Hour Plunge, and Polar Plunge.

WPIX's 11 Cares: A Pillar of Support

11 Cares has committed to making the Polar Plunge its pillar initiative for the first quarter of 2024. This involvement aligns perfectly with the channel's mission to use the power of its voice to provide resources and bring awareness to community efforts. 11 Cares will come together with its partners (84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light, Highmark Wholecare, and Edgar Snyder Associates) to help make a difference, inspiring the community to lend a hand to support the Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge.

A Culinary Tribute: Caliente's Polar Plunge Pizza

In a delicious twist of philanthropy, Caliente Pizza & Draft House will introduce a special "Polar Plunge Pizza" throughout January-February. The pizza will be a five-cheese pizza featuring Caliente's new vodka sauce. For every pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Polar Plunge. Further amplifying their support, Caliente's will host a Day of Giving Back on January 24, where a percentage of sales will be contributed to the event. Special Olympic athletes will grace the Caliente locations, offering autographs and engaging with patrons. Additionally, customers can purchase a $5 polar bear cutout to adorn the walls of Caliente restaurants, symbolizing their support for the athletes and the cause.

oneBURGH: The #1 Pittsburgh Social Media Network

Pittsburgh's largest social media community, oneBURGH, will help drive awareness for the Polar Plunge to its fans and followers. Over the next few months, oneBURGH will share entertaining and informative posts weekly about the Special Olympics mission, programs and Polar Plunge activities. They will also be coordinating fun activities including a Pizza Eating Contest at Caliente's in January 2024 and the onePLUNGE Showdown, a special contest for prizes during the Happy Hour Plunge on February 23, 2024. Follow oneBURGH on Facebook (facebook.com/PittsburghPA) for further details and updates.

Melderverse: Holiday Palooza

Melderverse is hosting the Holiday Palooza, a 30-day series of virtual daily challenges (games, puzzles, and brain teasers) where participants can win exciting prizes. Each day the Melderverse Game Master will unveil a new challenge that will entertain and ignite a competitive spirit. The number of daily prizes and winners will increase as the pool of participants increases. Participants can learn more and sign up at melderverse.com.

Join Us in Making a Splash

We invite the public to join in this heartwarming endeavor. Whether you "Plunge into Calientes" to savor a slice of the Polar Plunge Pizza or buy a Polar Bear cutout, compete in Melderverse's Holiday Palooza, or attend the various events and festivities in February, your involvement can make a real difference.

Together, we can turn this plunge into a wave of support for the Special Olympics and the incredible athletes who inspire us all. Let’s make the Polar Plunge a landmark event of unity, generosity, and community spirit.

About Melderverse

Melderverse, a Pittsburgh-based technology company, is a next-generation social platform that melds mobile, gaming, and augmented reality to create immersive experiences. Visit melderverse.com for more information.

About Special Olympics PA

Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round athletic training and competition in 24 Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Visit specialolympicspa.org for more information.