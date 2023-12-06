The Manchester City Treble Opus with the 3 Treble Trophies The Manchester City Treble Opus with the 3 Treble Trophies with the Opus open Kevin De Bruyne with the Number 1 copy of The Manchester City Treble Opus - signed by the Treble Winning Champions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manchester City Treble Opus To Join The Opus Collection

OPUS is delighted to announce it has selected Manchester City Football Club to become the latest elite sports team to partner and join the pantheon of OPUS books.

An official collaboration with Manchester City Football Club, the forthcoming Manchester City – Treble Opus will commemorate, honour and celebrate City’s historic triumph in the most emphatic and unprecedented way.

It means City will now stand alongside other iconic figures and institutions in the OPUS back collection, which includes Ferrari, Formula 1, Maradona, Pele, The Open and Super Bowl.

OPUS has its story-telling roots firmly established in celebrating world-class sporting greatness. So fittingly this year, as a dramatic 2022/23 season approached its conclusion, with no end of dramatic twists and turns across City’s Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League campaigns, the OPUS team believed that something truly special was set to unfold.

The prospect of City taking their place amongst football’s finest ever teams made for compulsive viewing, gripping fans and audiences all across the globe.

And when City secured a third successive Premier League title after emphatically overcoming Real Madrid to reach the 2023 Champions League final, fans truly dared to dream.

First however, City then had to navigate the huge challenge of a first-ever all Manchester FA Cup final against a fired-up United.

Nothing though would deny City and a memorable 2-1 Wembley victory unleashed a belief and passion best illustrated when Erling Haaland looked his teammates in the eye after the final whistle and urged: “Just one more”.

With two trophies secured, the Treble was firmly on as history beckoned.

It all came down to a nerve-jangling Champions League final against Italian giants Internazionale in Istanbul, Rodrigo’s sublime second half strike ultimately proving the difference after a tense, titanic struggle.

When the final whistle blew, the magnitude of the incredible achievement sent players, staff and fans alike into raptures… with City’s place amongst football’s all-time greats secured.

This is a truly unique Limited Edition Opus that will relive City’s glorious season, game by game, through stunning high-definition photography, specially commissioned features and interviews presented on a dynamic luxurious large-format scale.

More news on this special project will be shared in the weeks ahead with Manchester City – Treble Opus limited editions set to be available in early Q1 of 2024.

In the meantime, you can register your interest at www.thisisopus.com/City