Spine Pain Industry Analysis in United States Revenue to Total US$ 10,962.7 Million by 2033 amid Rising Prevalence of Back Pain: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing incidence of back pain in the United States is a key driver fueling demand for various treatment options. With a growing number of individuals seeking relief, the market is poised for expansion as patients explore diverse interventions to address back pain concerns. This surge in demand is expected to influence the market dynamics significantly during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is anticipated that the overall revenue generated by spine pain industry analysis in United States will rise from US$ 3,962.7 million in 2023 to US$ 10,962.7 million in 2033. The demand in the nation is expected to increase at a 10.6% CAGR over the projection period.



Spine non-fusion is expected to remain the top product segment in the United States through 2033. This is due to the rising usage of non-fusion products, such as annulus repair devices and artificial disc replacement systems, in spine pain management.

Several factors are anticipated to drive sales growth in the United States during the forecast period. These include the rising incidence of spine pain, surging cases of chronic diseases, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and high demand for different spine pain treatments.

The development of innovative medical technologies and treatment modalities, such as minimally invasive spine surgeries, robotic-assisted procedures, and advanced imaging techniques, can drive sales growth in the United States. These advancements can lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced recovery times, and enhanced precision in diagnosis and treatment.

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is one of the most effective technologies that achieve long-term results in patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain. Hence, novel modalities (high-frequency and burst), techniques, and technical developments of SCS are becoming more popular.

Autoimmune disorders, including ankylosing spondylitis, can trigger inflammation of the spine and sacroiliac joints, causing severe discomfort. As the incidence of these chronic conditions rises due to factors such as an aging population and lifestyle changes, the demand for effective spine pain management will escalate.

This increasing demand for effective spine pain management is expected to drive the healthcare sector to develop targeted treatments that not only alleviate spine pain but also address the root causes. This will bode well for the target business in the United States.

Key Takeaways :

Revenue in the United States is expected to reach US$ 10,962.7 million by 2033

The total demand in the United States is set to rise at 10.6% CAGR through 2033.

By product type, the spinal non-fusion segment is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,033.3 million by 2033.

Based on pain type, the thoracolumbar pain segment is projected to thrive at 8.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

By end user, the hospital segment will likely attain a valuation of US$ 1,925.2 million by 2023.



“Rising incidence of back pain and growing popularity of patient-centered care are expected to elevate the demand for spine pain treatment solutions in the United States through 2033,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The landscape in the United States is highly competitive. Key players are constantly innovating and developing novel treatment options in emerging areas. They are also focusing on partnerships to expand in all states.

For instance,

In May 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Stryker's Q Guidance System for enhanced surgical planning.

In July 2022, a 3-year agreement to establish the HSS/ZB Innovation Center for AI in Robotic Joint Replacement was announced by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. It is a leader in medical technology.

Spinal Pain Industry Analysis in United States Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Estimated Size (2023) US$ 3,962.7 million Projected Value (2033) US$ 10,962.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 10.6 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Industry Analysis Value (US$ million) Key Regions Covered Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, West Key States Covered New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rest of North East, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Rest of Midwest, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Rest of Southeast, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Rest of Southeast, Washington, California, New Mexico, Rest of West Key Segments Covered Product Type, Pain Type, End User, and Region Key Companies Profiled Zimmer, Inc. (ZimVie Inc.)

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

B Braun (Aesculap, Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Nevro Corp

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix US LLC.

Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.

Precision Spine, Inc. Report Coverage Sales Forecast, Competition Intelligence, Key Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Spine Pain Industry Analysis in United States by Category:

By Product Type:

Spinal Fusion Interbody Devices Pedicle Screw System Spinal Plating System

Spinal Non-Fusion Annulus Repair Devices Artificial Disc Replacement Systems Interspinous Process Decompression (IPD) Devices Pedicle Screw-based Dynamic Stabilization Systems

Vertebral Body Replacement Systems

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Epidural Injection



By Pain Type:

Cervical Pain Arm Pain

Thoracolumbar Pain Arm Pain Leg Pain

Lumbar Pain Leg Pain

Sciatic Pain Leg Pain





By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

Southwest

West



