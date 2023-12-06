PickleJar and Famous Brands Announce New National Sponsorship

HOUSTON TX, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTC: NREG), a leading entertainment business software provider, and Famous Brands, a veteran-owned brand development company, today announced a wide-ranging commercial partnership and national sponsorship to support and accelerate the promotion up-and-coming artists and leverage the year-round events calendar as a powerful marketing platform to communicate its brand message to music fans across the U.S.

With this agreement, Famous Brands will feature its nationally recognized and award-winning brand, Merica Bourbon, in the PickleJar Live app and with exclusive content to be featured on the PickleJar Up All Night Radio Show and PickleJar+ Ad Network. Engaging music fans where they are listening has never been more critical. With the ability to activate at official PickleJar events and inside the platform, Mercia Bourbon will aim to connect with consumers in an authentic way, enhancing their fan experience and driving brand loyalty for other Famous Brand products.

“The PickleJar fan base and audience has grown exponentially over the past year, so we are excited to bring exclusive content and unique experiences that PickleJar is known for to our members and music fans,” said Kristian Barowsky, president of PickleJar. ““The addition of Famous Brands to our growing portfolio of partnerships means creating meaningful value for our fans and furthering our support of artists across our entire ecosystem.”

The partnership will extend beyond the nightly radio show and into the fan communities across the PickleJar network. The companies also will collaborate on behind-the-scenes content with artists and exclusive event promotional opportunities. At a local level, Famous Brands will also partner with artist performance events through PickleJar’s growing network of local venues. Together, these partnerships will bring the shared mission of PickleJar and the Merica Bourbon brand into the communities of music fans across the nation.

“As we continue to grow the footprint of our bourbon and vodka brands, we believe PickleJar will introduce a new wave of fans to support their favorite artists though offering premium content and unique moments to PickleJar members,” said Derek Sisson, chief executive officer of Famous Brands. “We want to support PickleJar, their artists and venues, in our collaborative efforts to further enhance and elevate the fan experience in the live entertainment market.”

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most. For more information, please visit investors.picklejar.com

ABOUT FAMOUS BRANDS

Founded in 2008 as a wine import business, the company has grown into a premiere brand development company within the Spirits community. We believe in serving our local community and the support of first responders and veterans while building a business that remains innovative with the highest quality of products. Merica Bourbon is a veteran-owned and veteran-made bourbon that celebrates the history and culture of the United States. It is a distinctively American bourbon with a rich flavor and a smooth finish, perfect for sharing with friends on the rocks or neat. For more information about our brands, please visit https://famousb.com/

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

