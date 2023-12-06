Submit Release
OceanPal inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported a net loss of $3.4 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Time charter revenues for the same period were $3.9 million. This compares to net income of $1.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $403 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. Time charter revenues for the same period were $5.1 million.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, amounted to $2.0 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $3.9 million. Time charter revenues for the same period were $13.1 million. This compares to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, of $2.2 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $216 thousand. Time charter revenues for the same period were $13.4 million.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of December 4, 2023)

OceanPal Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows:

  Vessel Sister
Ships*		 Gross Rate
(USD/Day)		 Com** Charterers Delivery Date to
Charterers***		 Redelivery Date to
Owners****		 Notes
  BUILT DWT
  3 Panamax Bulk Carriers
1 PROTEFS A $7,000 5.00% REFINED SUCCESS LIMITED 30-May-23 29-Jul-23  
  2004 73,630 $3,000 5.00% CHINALAND SHIPPING PTE. LTD. 01-Aug-23 12-Sep-23  
      $10,500 5.00% LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY FREIGHT ASIA PTE LTD 12-Sep-23 10-Jan-24 – 25-Mar-24  
2 CALIPSO  A $6,250 5.00% ORIENTAL PAL SHIPPING PTE., LTD 07-Jun-23 14-Jul-23  
  2005 73,691 $6,300 5.00% GUO LONG XIANG LIMITED 14-Jul-23 13-Aug-23  
      $6,000 5.00% 13-Aug-23 28-Sep-23  
      $11,000 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers Denmark ApS 28-Sep-23 05-Nov-23  
        $10,250 5.00% COFCO INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT(S)
PTE. LTD.		 05-Nov-23 03-Feb-2024 1
3 MELIA   $14,000 5.00% LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY FREIGHT ASIA PTE LTD 09-Apr-23 26-Aug-23  
  2005 76,225   $6,250 5.00% ASL BULK SHIPPING LIMITED 26-Aug-23 09-Nov-23  
        $9,500 5.00% FORTUNE OCEAN MARINE PTE. LTD. 09-Nov-23 12-Dec-23 2
  2 Capesize Bulk Carriers
4 SALT LAKE CITY   $15,400 5.00% PACBULK SHIPPING PTE. LTD. 24-Apr-23 26-Jul-23 3
  2005 171,810   $14,500 5.00% FIVE OCEAN CORPORATION 26-Sep-23 09-Jan-24 – 8-Apr-24  
5 BALTIMORE     $13,300 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 08-Feb-23 27-Sep-23  
  2005 177,243   $20,000 5.00% Richland Bulk Pte. Ltd. 27-Sep-23 18-Nov-23  
        $13,500 18-Nov-23 15-Mar-24 – 20-May/24


* Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with new time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the
vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions,
and exceptions of the particular charterparty.

1 Redelivery date on an estimated time charter trip duration of 90 days.

2 Redelivery date on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 33 days.

3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from July 26, 2023 to September 26, 2023.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)        
        Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)        
Time charter revenues $ 3,866   $ 5,115   $ 13,149   $ 13,361  
Voyage expenses   27     192     1,303     789  
Vessel operating expenses   3,833     1,710     8,869     4,646  
Net (loss)/ income and comprehensive (loss)/income   (3,382 )   1,100     (2,035 )   2,162  
Net (loss)/income attributed to common stockholders   (3,891 )   403     (3,865 )   216  
FLEET DATA          
Average number of vessels   5.0     3.1     4.9     3.0  
Number of vessels   5.0     4.0     5.0     4.0  
Weighted average age of vessels   18.5     17.6     18.5     17.6  
Ownership days   460     286     1,327     829  
Available days   399     270     1,247     786  
Operating days   393     230     1,232     728  
Fleet utilization   98.5 %   85.2 %   98.8 %   92.6 %
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (in US Dollars)        
Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 9,622   $ 18,233   $ 9,500   $ 15,995  
Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 8,333   $ 5,979   $ 6,683   $ 5,604  


Non-GAAP Measures

  1. Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our Available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
  2. Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company’s vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

OCEANPAL INC.                
FINANCIAL TABLES                 
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (unaudited)

  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
REVENUES:                
Time charter revenues $ 3,866   $ 5,115   $ 13,149   $ 13,361  
EXPENSES:                
Voyage expenses   27     192     1,303     789  
Vessel operating expenses   3,833     1,710     8,869     4,646  
Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   1,726     1,171     5,768     3,195  
General and administrative expenses   1,294     737     3,903     1,961  
Management fees to related parties   315     209     921     620  
Other operating loss/(income)   (5 )   (4 )   12     (12 )
Operating (loss)/income $ (3,324 ) $ 1,100   $ (7,627 ) $ 2,162  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (113 )   -     6,222     -  
Finance costs   (8 )   -     (909 )   -  
Other expenses   (86 )   -     (86 )   -  
Interest income   149     -     365     -  
Net (loss)/income and comprehensive (loss)/income $ (3,382 ) $ 1,100   $ (2,035 ) $ 2,162  
Less: Deemed dividend upon redemption of Series D preferred stock   -     -     (154 )   -  
Less: Dividends on series C preferred shares   (306 )   (240 )   (881 )   (711 )
Less: Dividends on series D preferred shares   (203 )   (117 )   (795 )   (117 )
Less: Dividends on class A warrants   -     (145 )   -     (1,013 )
Less: Undistributed earnings on class A warrants   -     (195 )   -     (105 )
Net (loss)/income attributed to common stockholders $ (3,891 ) $ 403   $ (3,865 ) $ 216  
(Loss)/Earnings per common share, basic* $ (1.06 ) $ 2.70   $ (1.81 ) $ 1.59  
(Loss)/Earnings per common share, diluted* $ (1.06 ) $ 1.50   $ (4.56 ) $ 1.59  
Weighted average number of common shares, basic*   3,659,412     149,145     2,136,647     135,428  
Weighted average number of common shares,diluted*   3,662,049     268,320     2,212,231     135,428  

* Financial information adjusted to give effect to the 1-for-10 and the 1-for-20 reverse stock splits that became effective on December 22, 2022, and June 8, 2023, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
      September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022**
ASSETS   (unaudited)    
           
Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,523 $ 8,454
Other current assets   4,886   5,717
Vessels, net   72,672   63,672
Other non-current assets   4,125   1,175
Total assets $ 97,206 $ 79,018
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
Liabilities $ 4,892 $ 2,459
Total stockholders' equity   92,314   76,559
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 97,206 $ 79,018

** The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)        
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 130   $ 449   $ 685   $ 2,823  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,648 ) $ (220 ) $ (5,746 ) $ (4,998 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (562 ) $ (954 ) $ 12,130   $ 10,766   


Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development & Governance Officer and Secretary        
Telephone: +30-210-9485-360
Email: mveniou@oceanpal.com
Website: www.oceanpal.com
Twitter: @OceanPal_Inc

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350        
Email: enebb@optonline.net

