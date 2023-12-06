Momcozy and Mini Market Founder Cristina Bocanegra, Unite to Bring Cozy Comfort to Austin Moms and Families

Austin, Texas, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , a global leader in providing comfort to mothers through innovative maternity and baby products, recently collaborated with the Austin--based Mini Market, founded by Cristina Bocanegra for its holiday shopping extravaganza held on December 3 in Austin, Texas. Founded by Bocanegra in 2018, the Mini Market is in its 12th year and has become a staple in the Austin community, bringing together 50 women and/or mom-owned vendors to create a festive and family-friendly shopping experience for nearly 1,000 families each year.





Bocanegra, a proud resident of Austin, Texas, is the visionary behind the Mini Market. After facing challenges in supporting local shops as a mother of two, she founded Mini Market aiming to make shopping convenient for families by bringing a curated selection of women and mom-owned businesses directly to them.

"I'm passionate about supporting small businesses, especially women and mother-owned businesses,” she shares. “Mini Market not only hopes to support those businesses but also make shopping local convenient for families.”

“Additionally, Mini Market was founded on the idea that motherhood and community go hand in hand. It's important to us to partner with brands that not only feel the same way, but show their dedication to empowering mothers through action. As a mother of two, I I knew and loved Momcozy because of their thoughtful product line but I really saw the magic when this partnership was born.”





Momcozy not only participated in showcasing its range of comfort-driven products but went the extra mile by sponsoring the Cozy Lounge & Cozy Courtyard. The Cozy Lounge offered complimentary nursing/pumping, feeding, and diapering essentials and the Cozy Courtyard was complete along with delightful treats and hot cocoa, creating a haven for moms to relax and recharge amidst the holiday shopping frenzy.





Cristina Bocanegra expressed her excitement about partnering with Momcozy, stating, "Like everything at Momcozy, this collaboration was done with one thing in mind - how does this benefit and empower mothers? Here at Mini Market, our why has always been to support mothers, so there was no doubt this was a dream partnership come true!"

The partnership between Momcozy and Mini Market underscores Momcozy's commitment to ensuring that mothers feel supported, cared for, and cozy, especially during the hectic holiday season. By providing cozy spaces for mothers to tend to their needs, Momcozy worked to enhance the overall shopping experience for families attending the Mini Market while remaining true to its mission to ensure mothers worldwide can fee

Momcozy , founded in 2018, is a global leader in providing comfort to mothers through innovative products. With a range of wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials, Momcozy is dedicated to making moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy combines continuous product innovation with a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs.

Founded by Cristina Bocanegra in 2018, Mini Market is a holiday extravaganza in Austin, Texas, featuring 50 women and/or mom-owned vendors. With a mission to make shopping local convenient for families, Mini Market has become a cherished tradition, supporting small businesses and creating a community of vendors and attendees who celebrate the spirit of motherhood and local entrepreneurship.

