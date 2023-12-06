Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 23.9 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Growing demand for drip and smart irrigation demand for micro irrigation systems is expected to grow in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The micro irrigation systems market is expected to reach US$ 23.9 billion by 2031 from US$ 10.9 billion in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.1 % from 2023 to 2031. As fruits, vegetables, and nuts become more valuable, micro irrigation systems are expected to become more prevalent. Micro irrigation systems are especially useful for crops such as these, which often require precise water management.

Research and development efforts are being made to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of micro irrigation systems through ongoing research and development. A major part of this effort involves the development of new materials, improvement of system design, and implementation of optimal water and nutrient delivery methods.

Research on micro irrigation systems has aimed to improve irrigation scheduling techniques. By developing models and algorithms, irrigation amounts and timing can be optimized based on soil moisture levels, crop water requirements, and weather conditions.

In the past few years, there has been a growing interest in integrating modern technologies, such as IoT, big data, and remote sensing, into micro irrigation systems to make them more efficient. Irrigation systems can be monitored, analyzed, and controlled in real-time with these technologies, leading to better water management

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Key Players

Smart irrigation systems utilize weather and soil moisture information to determine the landscape's irrigation needs. Smart solutions for automating irrigation processes are also being developed by them. For business expansion, players are focusing on strategic planning, expansion, and mergers.

Netafim Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

The Toro Company

Rain Bird Corporation

Hunter Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited

T-L Irrigation

Elgo Irrigation

Sistema Azud SA

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Kisan Irrigations & Infrastructure Ltd.

Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Ripple Aquaplast

Irritrol

Key Findings of Market Report

With precision irrigation, farmers can use water to irrigate specific areas of their farms at the appropriate time.

As water scarcity becomes more acute, governments around the world are collaborating with agricultural organizations to address the problem.

Sprinkler irrigation systems are expected to hold the largest share of the micro irrigation systems market from 2023 to 2031.

Micro irrigation systems are expected to dominate the market in North America between 2023 and 2031.

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Growth Drivers

As water scarcity grows worldwide, micro irrigation systems are becoming increasingly popular. The use of these systems optimizes water use by reducing evaporation and runoff. Water is delivered precisely and targeted with micro irrigation systems, ensuring plants get a sufficient amount of water at the appropriate time. As a result, the plant grows healthier, the crop yields are improved, and the crop quality is enhanced. Farmers and growers are increasingly using micro irrigation systems to increase their agricultural productivity.

Farmers may benefit from micro irrigation systems in terms of cost savings. Through these systems, water is directly delivered to the root zone of the plants. As a result, water and fertilizer costs are reduced, resulting in a reduction in operating costs. Labor savings can also be realized through the automation of irrigation schedules. Water conservation initiatives and government regulations promoting sustainable agriculture are essential for adopting micro irrigation. Water-saving irrigation technologies are encouraged by government incentives, subsidies, and funding programs.

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Regional Landscape

North America is experiencing significant growth in the demand for micro irrigation systems. As food demand increases and irrigation systems become more efficient, the micro-irrigation systems market in North America will continue to grow. Water scarcity is also a major concern requiring sophisticated irrigation technology to handle.

Agricultural policies and incentives that promote water conservation and sustainable agriculture may make micro irrigation systems more desirable in these regions.

The demand for micro irrigation systems may increase as governments provide subsidies to encourage the adoption of water-efficient irrigation technologies.

A drip or micro irrigation system can effectively manage water in agriculture and landscaping in the United States.

Agricultural applications involving micro irrigation systems are widespread in the United States. The use of drip/micro irrigation systems covered 5,490 thousand acres in 2015.

As an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional sprinkler systems, micro irrigation systems use 20 to 50 percent less water than traditional sprinklers.

Key Developments

In April 2023, Rivulis Pte. Ltd. acquired several overseas subsidiaries associated with Jain Irrigation's International Irrigation Business. By acquiring Rivulis, Rivulis hopes to accelerate growers' and business partners' adoption of digital farming and modern irrigation solutions.

In June 2023, Israeli irrigation technology company N-Drip raised US$ 44 Mn in a Series C round of funding. Farmers can irrigate more efficiently and precisely with the company's gravity-powered micro-irrigation system.

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation

By System Type

Drip Irrigation

Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Traditional

Central Pivot

Lateral Move

By End Use

Small Farmers

Large Private & Corporate Farms

Governments

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

West Europe

East Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

