GXO Conducting Industry-Leading Pilot of Human-Centric Robot

GXO helping to shape development of Agility Robotics’ ‘Digit’ robot

in tests at the SPANX facility outside Atlanta

Designed to pick goods, the robot will increase safety while

freeing employees to perform more value-added work

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is conducting a proof-of-concept pilot for Agility Robotics’ human-centric robot “Digit.” The robot is being tested on logistics tasks at SPANX’s facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., where GXO manages warehouse operations for the global womenswear brand’s direct-to-consumer and in-store orders.

“We’re excited to take this pioneering step with Agility in the evolution of technology in warehouse operations,” said Adrian Stoch, Chief Automation Officer, GXO. “As the industry leader in innovation, GXO works with global tech companies to develop and deploy technologies that will help our customers enhance safety, efficiency, productivity and employee engagement in their supply chain operations.”

Digit — which is 5'9" tall, weighs 140 pounds and can lift up to 35 pounds — is designed to work in human spaces and can be easily adapted to various warehouse tasks through software updates.

Jonathan Hurst, co-founder and Chief Robot Officer, Agility Robotics, said, “Multi-purpose robots that can operate in human spaces will be an integral part of our future, and we’re excited to work with GXO to develop this technology for application in the supply chain industry. Importantly, there’s no need to redesign the warehouse or install infrastructure beyond that which is already designed around people.”

Agility Robotics and GXO are teaching Digit to undertake repetitive tasks such as moving totes from autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and placing them onto conveyors. Reduction of such repetition reduces strain, increases safety for team members and frees them to do more value-added work in the warehouse. GXO’s recent survey confirms better engagement and higher job satisfaction among team members when working with technology. If this initial phase proves successful, it will pave the way for piloting Digit in a wider variety of roles in 2024. To see Digit in action, click here.

Kuralamudhan Arutselvan, Director, Automation and Innovation, GXO, added, “This pilot program marks another major milestone in our journey to continuously improve the work environment for our employees while optimizing our operations through innovative tech solutions.”

Christy Hillier, Senior Director of Operations, GXO, said, “It’s energizing to see automation developing that can perform repetitive tasks with speed and precision working with our associates to provide a better workplace.”

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Palo Alto, California, Agility Robotics’ mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce, ultimately enabling humans to be more human. Agility’s groundbreaking bi-pedal robot Digit is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is made for work™.

