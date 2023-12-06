Optinose Announces 3-Month Extension of FDA Review Period for the Supplemental New Drug Application for XHANCE

The application is based on phase 3 results from the ReOpen clinical trial program showing XHANCE significantly reduced symptoms and sinus opacification in participants with chronic rhinosinusitis



If approved, XHANCE is expected to be the first and only drug indicated for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, a diagnosis which is assigned at approximately 10 million patient visits annually

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended by three months the review period of its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) requesting approval of XHANCE as a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is March 16, 2024.

On November 15, 2023, as part of the ongoing sNDA review, the FDA requested that Optinose submit additional efficacy subset analyses of existing clinical data from one of the two trials submitted in the sNDA: ReOpen1. Optinose submitted the requested analyses on November 22, 2023. On December 4, 2023, the FDA notified Optinose that it will require additional time to review this submission (which the FDA deemed a major amendment), and that the PDUFA goal date would be extended to March 16, 2024. The additional efficacy subset analyses requested by the FDA evaluated the subgroup of patients in ReOpen1 consisting of patients without nasal polyps plus those patients with a nasal polyp grade of one or less at trial entry.

“Chronic sinusitis is one of the top diagnoses made in adult outpatient visits, with approximately 10 million physician office visits coded annually, yet there is a high level of morbidity and no FDA approved drug treatments for the majority of chronic sinusitis patients, those who do not have nasal polyps,” stated Ramy Mahmoud, MD, MPH, CEO of Optinose. “We believe the ReOpen trials demonstrated important clinical benefits XHANCE could offer chronic sinusitis patients and, if approved, we look forward to providing doctors and their patients the first-ever medication to treat all chronic sinusitis patients, including those with or without nasal polyps.”

XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray is a drug-device combination product that combines the most widely used nasal anti-inflammatory drug with the innovative Exhalation Delivery System™ (EDS™). The EDS is designed to uniquely deliver drug high and deep into difficult-to-access sinuses and sinonasal drainage tracts.

For additional information regarding the subset analyses described in this release please refer to Optinose’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 6, 2023.

