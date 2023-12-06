Christina Lake Cannabis Provides Harvest Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT:CLB), (the “Company” or “Christina Lake Cannabis” or “CLC”), a leading producer of high quality extracts and sun grown cannabis, is pleased to announce its fourth consecutive successful outdoor harvest.



The 2023 harvest yielded more than 37,000 kg of dry outdoor flower and biomass. The flower and biomass is expected to be processed to create multiple product offerings such as flower, kief, hash and distillate, all of which are highly sought after ingredients that are critical components to the production of finished goods by our customers. These finished goods take the forms of packaged flower, vapes, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, hash, edibles and beverages under many of the top brands in the Canadian cannabis market. To support the growing customer demand for diversified products, our cultivation team has continued to develop inhouse genetics through a breeding program that has led the company to be able to increase allocation towards high quality outdoor flower, kief, and hash, expanding the product mix and improving CLCs ability to be a key supplier to top brands.

The Company is actively processing the 2023 material into multiple product streams. With exciting new genetics, the Master Growers are busy prepping Mother Plants in anticipation of our 2024 outdoor grow season.

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

