First Wave BioPharma to Participate in BIO Partnering @JPM During “J.P. Morgan Week 2024” 

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today the company will participate in BIO Partnering @JPM being held January 8-12, 2024 in San Francisco.



Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO Partnering @JPM Date: January 8-12, 2024 Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St, San Francisco, CA Registration: https://bpjw.bio.org/registration



During the conference, members of the First Wave BioPharma management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple Phase 2 clinical stage programs built around three proprietary technologies – the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist which First Wave is developing for gastrointestinal (GI) indications; and Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties for patients with inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com .

