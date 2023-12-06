TOGETHER FOR NET ZERO



THE UAE PAVILION

HOSTS DIALOGUES AROUND

ACTIONABLE ENERGY SOLUTIONS

IN ALIGNMENT WITH COP28 ENERGY DAY

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), together with the UAE Ministry of Economy (MOEC), announced the l aunch of the UAE Circular Economy Landscape Report by MOCCAE and highlighted a partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation





The Changemakers Majlis, curated by the UAE Pavilion, united personal and professional climate activists to delve into strategies for responsible living and innovation in a discussion forum for a sustainable future, with special visit by renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru (Jagadish Vasudev)







Abu Dhabi Department of Energy brought together global leaders, policy makers, experts and stakeholders to focus on Demand-Side Management to help facilitate the energy transition



United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology made two major announcements at Milestone COP28 Special Event: The Global Manufacturing And Industrialisation Summit







Dubai, UAE – 6 December 2023: A series of bold announcements and initiatives to propel energy transition and embrace renewable sources were the focus of the convenings hosted by the UAE Pavilion at COP28 on 5 December 2023. The conversations and commitments on Energy Day underscore the UAE’s commitment to pioneering advancements in renewable energy and highlight the importance of steering a global transition to climate-smart energy solutions.

Key launch events and dialogues at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 included:

The UAE Circular Economy Digital Forum, guided by Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Cli



mate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, focused on the circular economy and a discussion on economic diversification to stimulate sustainable innovation. Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, in a discussion including Dame Eleen MacArthur, discussed the establishment of the UAE Circular Economy Council to unlock opportunities from the linear to the circular economy and emphasized the importance of public-private sector engagement to fully harness the power that the circular economy hol

ds. She also commended the commitment of the UAE towards efforts made in the field of financing the framework necessary for the circular economy and highlighted the importance of finance to allow scale up solutions that can help win the climate race. Guests of the forum included His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy.





The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) announced two significant efforts - a World Industrial Day and a Climate Action Initiative - at their milestone COP28 special event.

World Industrial Day will be officially registered within the United Nations system as a global movement to encourage inclusive and sustainable industrial development. The Climate Action Initiative, in collaboration with UAE-based venture capital firm VentureSouq, will support start-ups and innovators, helping commercialize and deploy solutions where they are needed most. These announcements highlighted high-impact initiatives focusing on decarbonizing industries, fostering technological innovation, promoting multi-stakeholder collaboration and scaling climate solutions in line with the COP28 Action Agenda. The GMIS program was attended by His Excellency Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Gerd Müller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).





Curated by the UAE Pavilion at COP28 and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Changemakers Majlis: Energy Innovation and Sustainable Societies , convened a discussion around clean energy and the connection to responsible living and innovation to contribute to a future of sustainable flourishing. Internationally renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru (Jagadish Vasudev) visited the UAE Pavilion and joined the majlis, sharing his insights on collective climate action alongside

private and public sector stakeholders from across the UAE ecosystem and COP28 guests working in energy, climate diplomacy, innovation and infrastructure. The Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi, demonstrated how the capital of the UAE will take a lead in driving the UAE's national Net Zero commitments and decarbonization of the economy through Empowering the Energy Transition: Demand-Side Management Strategies for a Sustainable Future . The program explored innovative strategies and solutions to revolutionize the way we manage and optimize energy consumption. Panelists agreed that ‘pull models’ are more effective in incentivising the households and small businesses that can make a difference. The UAE’s ‘Save To Sustain’ program, created to raise awareness across all segments and communities, is a pathway to achieving Net Zero and advancing from level 2 to level 5 by 2050, with everyone willing to take action.





Alongside the significant launches, commitments and progressive dialogues in the UAE Pavilion at COP28, the dynamic Actionists Hub, located in the Green Zone, played a vital role in catalyzing discourse and exploring innovative solutions on the imperative topic of energy transition. An array of engaging sessions included; Cup of Courage: Aligning for a Just Transition and Clean Energy Future, a conversational event centered on driving change; EEE - the narrative of the just energy transition, an intergenerational multimedia platform which highlighted diverse voices at the forefront of energy change; and a showcase of BEEAH HQ, which is integrated with future technologies and designed with principles of sustainability such as solar power and grey-water treatment at its core, and is a blueprint for the built environment in tomorrow’s sustainable smart cities.

