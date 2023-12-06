The Feldman Agency unveils Toronto's newest outdoor live music and entertainment venue – “The Bowl” at Sobeys Stadium

The 9,000-person Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will attract chart-topping performers, offering a new home for the city’s hottest summer concerts

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, live entertainment will reach new heights. The Feldman Agency (TFA) is teaming up with Tennis Canada to launch Toronto’s newest open-air concert venue – The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium. Perfectly located in North America’s third-largest concert market, with a surrounding population of more than 6.8 million, The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will be home to the biggest names in music and entertainment – from country ballads and rock shows to side-splitting comedy acts and cultural showcases.



“After nearly 50 years of booking our talent in some of the world’s biggest and best venues, we know what performers and fans want, and The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium has what it takes,” says Jeff Craib, CEO of TFA. “With a comparable concert business to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Toronto needed another outdoor concert space for both domestic and international talent. We can’t wait to open our doors in 2024 to welcome some of the world’s leading performers and thousands of their fans.”

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will accommodate up to 9,000 guests and offers all the luxuries of large-scale entertainment venues – from food and drinks to private lounges and even an onsite restaurant. Located in the heart of the York University campus, The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium offers easy access to the province's largest highways, thousands of parking spaces and is conveniently steps away from the subway, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to enjoy the excitement of going to an event, with none of the hassle.





The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium Quick Facts

Easy access: Located on Sobeys Stadium grounds next to the 407, 400, 404 and 401 highways and just steps away from the GO Train and TTC subway stations.

Located on Sobeys Stadium grounds next to the 407, 400, 404 and 401 highways and just steps away from the GO Train and TTC subway stations. Plenty of Parking: Boasts more than 7,700 parking spaces.

Boasts more than 7,700 parking spaces. Capacity : More than 9,000 reserved seats with different configurations and proximity to the stage.

: More than 9,000 reserved seats with different configurations and proximity to the stage. Food and drink: Includes more than 5,000 square feet of retail space for concessions.

Includes more than 5,000 square feet of retail space for concessions. Luxury offerings: Onsite bar and lounge and 20 top-scale executive lounges.



“We’re thrilled to bring a world-class live music and entertainment venue to Toronto,” says Rob Segal, President of TFA. “As a company, we continue to grow and evolve our footprint in the Canadian entertainment business and have big plans for the space. We believe The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will become a gathering place for music lovers for years to come,” he adds.

Tennis devotees will recognize Sobeys Stadium as the host of one of the top tennis tournaments in the world, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Now, under TFA’s management, Sobeys Stadium will also house a variety of music and entertainment shows from artists on their star-studded roster and beyond.

“The concert series is an exciting new initiative for Tennis Canada,” said CEO Michael Downey. “The opportunity to partner with The Feldman Agency and bring music to The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will enable us to showcase our world-class venue to a whole new audience. Hosting concerts in our stadium will allow us to experience the best of both worlds, exploring new entertainment streams while staying true to our mission of growing tennis year-round – with our programs continuing to run throughout the year on our indoor and outdoor courts at Sobeys Stadium."

For more information about The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium and updates on the exciting changes to the venue, visit liveatthebowl.com .

About TFA

The Feldman Agency is Canada’s leading entertainment company, representing an exclusive roster of over 300 renowned artists with 50 years of experience in the entertainment business. The company offers full client servicing, ranging from booking talent, programming venues, and artist representation, to event ownership, and managing brand partnerships. The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium joins the esteemed list of TFA projects.

About Tennis Canada

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth, development and promotion of tennis in Canada and a vision to be a world-leading tennis nation. We value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, four professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our Website at: www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

