China’s Shandong Province concludes impressive exhibition

An Industrial promotional Conference, historical photo exhibition and folk music concert on China’s Shandong Province concludes successfully in Honiara.

Invitees to the “Industrial Promotional Conference on Shandong Province Historical Scenery Photo Exhibition & Shandong Folk Music Concert,” included Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele MP among other senior Government Ministers and dignitaries.

PM Sogavare and senior Ministers meeting the Shandong delegation in Honiara.

Shandong is the leading agricultural province in China and the top exporter of agricultural produce to Singapore among the Chinese provinces.

The exhibition was formally marked with a statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade the Hon. Jeremiah Manele MP.

Vice Governor of the People’s Government Mr. Zeng Zanrong led his delegation to a series of professional and captivating presentation on Shandong’s agriculture and fisheries, Culture & Tourism, Maritime Sector and Photo exhibition.

Performances by ‘Shandong Song and Dance Theater’ group was the exposition’s apex.

China’s Shandong Province has now signed the Agreement on the Establishment of Friendly

and Cooperative Relations with Isabel Province.

Ends///