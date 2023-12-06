Quraneasy Celebrates Kids' Quran Completion Achievement Milestones in Quran Classes Certificate Ceremony
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quraneasy.com, the renowned online Quran academy specializing in providing comprehensive Quran courses and classes for kids, proudly hosted a certificate ceremony on November 28, 2023. The event honored the outstanding achievements of kids who successfully completed Quran classes, including Quran memorization and Hifz courses, all while mastering the art of reciting and learn Quran with Tajweed.
The certificate ceremony marked a significant milestone in the journey of these dedicated young students and kids, showcasing the commitment of Quraneasy to offer top-notch Quranic education. With a focus on creating an engaging and effective online learning environment, the academy recognized the hard work and dedication of the children who participated in the Quran classes.
Parents and guardians were witness to a heartwarming ceremony where their children received certificates of achievement, signifying the successful completion of Quran classes with a special emphasis on Tajweed. The event not only celebrated academic success but also underscored the discipline and perseverance instilled in the young learners.
Academy takes pride in its role as a leading online Quran academy, shaping the Quranic knowledge and values of the next generation. The academy continues to provide accessible and enjoyable Quranic education for kids, ensuring a strong foundation in their faith, coupled with a focus on mastering Tajweed.
As the certificate ceremony unfolded, it became evident that Quraneasy is more than an online Quran academy; it is a community dedicated to nurturing the spiritual growth of children. The academy remains steadfast in its mission to make Quranic education enjoyable, accessible, and impactful, with a special emphasis on mastering Tajweed for a profound and melodious recitation.
For more information about Quraneasy Academy and its Quran classes with Tajweed, please visit Quraneasy’s Academy website.
About Quraneasy:
Quraneasy is a leading online Quran academy tailored for children, offering Quran classes and courses for kids and adults that include Quran memorization, Hifz courses, and a focus on mastering Quran Tajweed. The Academy website also has a free, knowledgeable Islamic blog section where can learn and access information about Islamic topics freely. Quran easy Committed to accessible and engaging Quranic education, the Academy aims to provide a strong foundation in faith for young learners.
Rafiq Ahmed
Quran Easy
+1 (315) 359 5868
info@quraneasy.com