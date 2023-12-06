XPENG G9 Achieves a Five-Star 2023 Safety Rating from Euro NCAP

The new XPENG G9, now on sale in Europe, received a five-star 2023 safety rating from Euro NCAP

This is XPENG's second five-star safety rating for an international model following the new P7 in October; and its first SUV obtained both Euro NCAP and C-NCAP five-star ratings

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announces that the international model of their flagship electric SUV, XPENG G9, has received a five-star 2023 safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP's five-star safety rating system aims to help consumers, their families and businesses compare vehicles more easily and identify the safest choice for their needs. The tests, which replicate real-life road danger scenarios, represent the European gold standard for comprehensive automotive safety testing.

The rating recognises the XPENG G9's advanced body structure and comprehensive passive safety features, which are designed to protect passengers in the event of a collision. These innovations work together to manage crash forces effectively, reduce impact acceleration, and minimize the risk of injuries to occupants.

The result follows XPENG's five-star safety rating for the international model of the XPENG P7 in October, making it their second five star rating this year.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG, said:

"Receiving a five-star rating from Euro NCAP for both the P7 and now the G9 is testament to the quality of our vehicles, especially given the 2023 test's even higher standards. As a company, we believe in the power of technology and are constantly working to improve customer experience and safety. Our in-house engineering, enabling simultaneous and harmonious hardware and software development, gives us a strong edge in our ability to develop industry-leading smart mobility innovations."

Comprehensive Safety Features

XPENG G9's body structure is composed of robust materials that include high-strength steel for enhanced protection during collisions. A cage-designed body structure enables efficient multi-path distribution of crash forces and shields passengers from the full force of the impact. The front of G9 is designed to absorb significant amounts of energy to further protect the driver and passengers during a collision; advanced flexing and tearing technology also helps with overall energy absorption throughout the vehicle.

About XPENG G9

XPENG G9 is the company's flagship electric SUV, featuring their latest powertrain system, with 800 V Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform for ultra fast charging of up to 300 kW, allowing drivers to add up to 100 km of range in just five minutes. This makes it possible to charge the 98 kWh battery from 10 % to 80% in just 20 minutes.

XPENG G9 also brings a combination of superior quality, performance and comfort, fully complemented by a luxurious and immersive cabin experience, as well as supporting easy and seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates that allow both software and firmware to be improved during normal use.

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

Visit heyxpeng.com for more information.

