Bay-Bay Water's Purified Distilled Water is 100% Phosphate Free

The company’s phosphate free distilled water is stomach friendly too.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bay-Bay Water today announced that its distilled water is free from phosphate.

“Bay-Bay Water’s purified distilled water is phosphate free and safe for babies,” said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson of the company.

“Phosphate in water encourages a process called eutrophication, which means the water develops less dissolved oxygen and increases in mineral and organic content,” explained Osmay,

“Phosphorus is important for good health, but too much phosphorus can cause diarrhea, hardening of organs and soft tissues, and interference with the body’s ability to process other minerals like zinc or magnesium. To be the best distilled water for babies, Bay-Bay is 100 percent phosphate free and stomach friendly.”

Osmay said the company’s distilled water is certified by National Testing Laboratories Ltd. following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Quality Standards 21CFR Section 165.110(b).

“Your baby's safety is our top priority; that is why we inspect each and every bottle and check our filters regularly,” Osmay said. “This ensures that our water is always pure, fresh, and clean. The water is distilled and purified according to high standards to maintain reliability and customers' trust.”

“For the best bottled water for babies on the go, we only use BPA-free and Phosphate-free #1 PETE (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottles,” highlighted Osmay and went on to add, “our filtered and distilled water is subject to rigorous safety and quality control tests every step of the way, ensuring that you always get the safest, cleanest, purest bottled water for babies.”

For more information, please visit www.baybaywater.com/blog.

###

About Bay-Bay Water

Bay-Bay is distilled water for baby formula that you can trust. It is phosphate and fluoride-free water for babies in convenient single-serve bottles that you can take on the go. No more sterilizing breakable glass bottles or lugging around gallon-sized jugs of distilled water. Our BPA-free bottled water for formula and cereals is pure, safe, and convenient, making it the pure solution you need.

Contact Details:

8004 NW 154th St. Suite #130

Miami Lakes, FL 33016. USA

Email: BayBayWater (at) Gmail (dot) com

1-844-5BAY-BAY / 1-844-522-9229