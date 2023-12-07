Fiber Network Council APAC Unveils New Website for Enhanced Member Experience

FNCAP Website

Fiber Network Council APAC Unveils Revamped Website and Brand Identity in a Strategic Move to Foster Collaboration and Innovation in the Optical Fiber Industry

SINGAPORE, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiber Network Council APAC (FNCAP), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to the popularization of fiber networks across the Asia-Pacific region, is excited to announce the launch of its updated website, https://fibernetworkap.org The new online portal is designed to provide more vibrant, user-friendly, and dynamic experience for visitors seeking valuable resources and insights into the optical fiber industry.

Formerly known as FTTH Council APAC, FNCAP has undergone a strategic rebranding initiative to align with its evolving mission and scope. The refreshed brand identity, including the new logo and website, reflects the organization's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the fiber network community.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new website and brand identity, which indicates a significant step forward for FNCAP," said Mr. Xiong Zhuang, President of Fiber Network Council APAC. "The launch of the dynamic website reveals our dedication to creating a platform for industry professionals, stakeholders, and the public to access the latest advancements and best practices in fiber network realm."

FNCAP invites industry professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to explore the new website and engage with the organization's mission to promote and accelerate the adoption and development of fiber networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Fiber Network Council APAC (FNCAP):

Fiber Network Council APAC, formerly known as FTTH Council Asia-Pacific, is a non-profit association based in Singapore committed to sustainable connectivity through optical fiber networks, driven by collaboration, education, and advocacy. We aim to shape a better world through cutting-edge fiber technologies with our diverse membership base. FNCAP will serve as a platform for professionals and organizations to stay informed of industry trends, engage in networking opportunities, and contribute to the growth and development of future fiber networks.